For most highways, turning 100 would be a historical footnote. For Route 66, it feels more like a rebirth. Across the country, communities are preparing for the Mother Road’s centennial in 2026, and in northern Arizona, the tiny town of Oatman is standing as proof that a road can still change lives a century after it was built.

With fewer than 100 permanent residents, Oatman shouldn’t matter on a national tourism map. And yet, more than half a million visitors pass through the town each year. That alone tells the story: Route 66 is not just a relic. It’s a living economic engine, and Oatman is one of its most authentic chapters.

Originally a booming gold mining town in the early 1900s, Oatman once held real promise. Miners poured in, businesses followed, and the town thrived. But like so many western boom towns, its fate shifted quickly. When the mines slowed and Route 66 was realigned in 1951 to bypass the town, Oatman was left behind. Traffic disappeared. Commerce dried up. The community slipped toward ghost town status.

For decades, Oatman existed as a memory of what Route 66 once was.

Then something unexpected happened.

In the 1990s, America rediscovered its highways. Travelers searching for authenticity, history, and escape from interstate sameness began tracing the old Route 66 path. Oatman, frozen in time, became a destination rather than a forgotten stop. Its weathered buildings, steep mountain pass, and wild burros roaming the streets transformed from liabilities into attractions.

Tourism brought oxygen back into a town that had nearly disappeared.

Today, visitors come for staged Wild West gunfights, saloons that echo with history, and the famous burros that descend from pack animals once used by miners. It is not a theme park. It is a preserved personality. Oatman works because it doesn’t try to modernize the past. It protects it.

The Route 66 centennial is now poised to magnify that revival.

After pandemic disruptions slowed tourism across the region, local businesses see 2026 as a turning point. The anniversary is expected to draw global attention, sending travelers back onto the Mother Road in search of the stories that built America’s mobility, commerce, and cultural imagination.

Oatman’s story mirrors the story of Route 66 itself:

Built for industry.

Abandoned by modernization.

Revived by memory.

Sustained by community.

What makes Oatman powerful is not nostalgia alone. It is proof that infrastructure creates identity. Route 66 didn’t just connect cities; it shaped economies, cultures, and lifetimes. When it vanished from maps, towns vanished with it. When it returned to consciousness, towns returned too.

For a village with fewer than 100 residents to host more than half a million visitors each year is not luck. It is evidence that preservation has economic weight. That history has market value. That authenticity is infrastructure.

As Route 66 approaches its 100th birthday, Oatman stands as a working model of what rural renewal can look like when communities protect their story instead of replacing it. The town is not asking to be saved. It already was—by the road that once built it and now sustains it again.

In an era obsessed with speed, Oatman thrives by slowing people down.

That is the real power of Route 66 at 100.