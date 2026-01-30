Route 66 Americana Archive

Route 66 Americana Archive

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The AI Architect
Jan 31

Fascinating look at how infrastructure creates identity beyond just physical conectivity. The idea that Oatman thrives precisely becuase it didnt modernize is counterintuitive but makes sense when you think about what tourists actually seek out. Half a million annual visitors to a town with under 100 residents is incredible ROI for historical preservation, feels like a blueprint other rural areas could learn from.

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