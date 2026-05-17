In 1926, a ribbon of asphalt unfurled from Chicago to Los Angeles, stretching nearly 3,900 kilometers across the heart of America. This year marks its centennial, and few roads have embodied the promise — and the peril — of the American Dream quite like U.S. Route 66. Often called the “Mother Road,” it carried Dust Bowl migrants westward during the Great Depression, symbolized freedom and reinvention, and later became a cultural icon of vintage motels, neon signs, and open-road romance. Today, long after its official decommissioning in 1985, it survives as a living museum thanks to tourism and dedicated locals who refused to let it fade.

German travelers Max and Steffi, journeying in their beloved VW Syncro bus, recently tackled one of the route’s most celebrated stretches through Arizona. Their journey began in Oatman, a former gold-mining boomtown that feels frozen in time.

Gold, Burros, and Ghosts of the Rush

At the turn of the 20th century, Oatman produced more than $40 million in gold. Today, the mines are mostly quiet, but the burros — descendants of the miners’ pack animals — still wander freely through the streets, nuzzling tourists between weathered storefronts. “The only thing that really remained from the gold rush are the donkeys,” Max notes. The pair explored cool, slightly claustrophobic old mines and stumbled into what felt like a biker gathering, with countless motorcycles lining the historic streets.

The road itself rewards two-wheeled travelers particularly well. Twisting and narrow in places, it’s ideal for motorcycles but demands attention in a larger vehicle. “It’s a proper serpentine road,” they observed — perfect for cruisers, occasionally tight for classic Cadillac-sized “ships” that once plied the route.

Kingman to Seligman: The Heart of the Legend

From Oatman they pushed toward Kingman and then the legendary stretch to Seligman. This section, with its sweeping curves and dramatic desert scenery, captures the romance that draws visitors worldwide. Long freight trains rumble alongside the highway — seemingly endless strings of locomotives that dwarf anything back home. The landscape feels straight out of a Western film, evoking childhood memories of bandits leaping onto moving trains.

Seligman itself is nostalgia distilled. Old cars line the streets, vintage gas pumps gleam, and the town oozes mid-century charm. Many believe its retro vibe inspired Disney Pixar’s Cars. A key figure in its revival is Angel Delgadillo, the longtime barber whose shop became ground zero for the historic Route 66 movement. Now in his late 90s (born just a year after the route opened), Delgadillo helped spark the effort to preserve the road as a historic byway rather than letting it be forgotten after the Interstate 40 bypassed it. The travelers even spoke with his son-in-law, who shared stories and tips for the road ahead.

A German-owned eatery in town added an unexpected touch of home: world-famous carrot cake (“Rüblitorte” in Swiss-German tradition) under a German flag. The owners’ connection to Wiesbaden drew European tourists, particularly French and German visitors who often fly into Las Vegas and combine the route with Grand Canyon visits.

Wild Camping and Roadside Life

Evenings brought classic Arizona wild camping — vast open spaces where you simply pick a spot off existing tracks. Temperatures dropped noticeably as they climbed toward 2,000 meters (around 6,500 feet) near Flagstaff, shifting from desert scrub to pine forests. Mornings required the bus’s heater for the first time in weeks — a sign they were leaving the intense desert heat behind.

The journey mixed pure romance with practical realities. Max and Steffi stocked up on sandwiches, indulged in oversized milkshakes and pizza, and admired classic trucks and Beetles repurposed as roadside decorations. They reflected on the road’s dual life: once a vital economic artery, then nearly abandoned, now thriving again on nostalgia and tourism.

Icons, Losses, and New Beginnings

Along the way they paused at the famous “Texaco” scene — site of one of the most recognizable photographs ever taken on Route 66. The image, captured in the late 1940s, perfectly encapsulates the road’s optimistic, sun-drenched spirit.

Their trip wasn’t without setbacks. A hard drive crash erased roughly 80% of their personal photos from the journey — a painful reminder of the vulnerability of life on the road. In response, they invested in a new DJI Osmo Pocket camera for fresh perspectives and better backups moving forward.

“Route 66 is inextricably linked with the American Dream,” Max observed. During the Depression, families packed everything they owned and headed west on this road in search of a better life. That spirit of hope, reinvention, and adventure endures. Today it draws bikers, international tourists, families, and dreamers chasing the same open horizon.

As America celebrates 100 years of the Mother Road, stretches like Oatman to Seligman remind us why certain highways become legends. They’re more than pavement — they’re stories of boom and bust, migration and resilience, and the simple joy of the journey itself.

For Max and Steffi, fulfilling a childhood dream in their VW bus, the road delivered exactly that mix of history, scenery, quirky characters, and personal reflection. In an age of interstates and fly-over travel, Route 66 still invites you to slow down, get your kicks, and remember what the West once promised.

Get your kicks on Route 66 — preferably in a classic vehicle, with an appetite for carrot cake and a willingness to let burros hold up traffic.

The road is calling. One hundred years on, it’s still answering.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.