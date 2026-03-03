The Route 66 Association of Missouri is gearing up for an exciting year-long celebration of the centennial of Historic Route 66, the iconic “Main Street of America.” Designated in 1926, the highway turns 100 in 2026, and the association has compiled a packed calendar of events, exhibits, speaker series, festivals, and gatherings focused on Missouri’s stretch of the Mother Road.

This schedule highlights a mix of association-sponsored activities and community-supported events, emphasizing preservation, education, and fun along the route through towns like Lebanon, St. Louis, Springfield, Cuba, Pacific, and more.

Early Year Highlights: Exhibits and Kickoffs (February–April)

The celebration launches with traveling exhibits showcasing Route 66 history, artifacts, photos, and stories.

In February, the Route 66: 100 Years Exhibit opens at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City on the 3rd, then moves to the Lebanon-Laclede County Library from the 5th–6th.

A Director’s Cut – Show Me 66 presentation screens on the 8th at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis, followed by a Centennial Social Q&A on the 28th in Lebanon.

March brings more educational opportunities, including the Roads, River, Rooms and Reels Exhibit opening at the National Museum of Transportation in St. Louis on the 14th, and a Centennial Speaker Series featuring Andrew Speno at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library on the 24th.

April features the association’s membership meeting and election on the 18th at the Red Cedar Inn in Pacific. A major exhibit runs through early May at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, building excitement for the national kickoff.

May: National Centennial Kickoff in Springfield

May stands out as the heart of the statewide (and national) festivities. Springfield hosts the official national Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration from April 30 through May 3 (with events spilling into early May), including concerts, parades, classic car shows, dedications, and more—marking the anniversary of the 1926 telegram from Springfield requesting the Route 66 designation.

The association’s calendar aligns with this, featuring:

The continuing 100 Years Exhibit at the Gillioz Theatre (May 1–2).

The exhibit moves to the Cuba Visitors Center from May 3–31.

Speaker series continues with Scott McCoy on the 19th in Lebanon.

The Route 66 Festival at Liberty Field from the 29th–31st.

A special Route 66 Rewind concert with the Doo Wop Project at Powell Symphony Hall in St. Louis on the 30th.

Summer Months: Festivals and Ongoing Exhibits (June–August)

Summer ramps up with outdoor and music-focused events while the traveling 100 Years Exhibit continues its run at the Cuba Visitors Center through August.

June includes the exhibit in Cuba (1–30), Rolla’s Route 66 Cars & Guitars Festival (4–6), the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival in Illinois (13th), and the multi-state Route 66 Caravan (20–23, from Miami, OK, to Springfield, IL).

July keeps the exhibit in Cuba and features speaker Candacy Taylor on the 16th in Lebanon.

August wraps the Cuba exhibit run and includes speaker Dr. T. Lindsay Baker on the 9th in Lebanon.

Fall Events: Tours, Harvest Fest, and Annual Gathering (September–October)

September sees the exhibit shift to Red Oak II in Carthage (18–20), overlapping with the association’s Annual Motor Tour (18–20, from Springfield, MO, to Vinita, OK). The month closes with the 66 Celebration in Maplewood on the 26th.

October brings seasonal fun with the Route 66 Harvest & Boos Festival in Pacific on the 16–17th, plus a TBD Halloween Party.

Later Months: Wrapping Up the Year (November–December)

November and December events are listed as TBD, including a potential Summerfest in Rolla (November) and the association’s Christmas Party in December—perfect for holiday-themed Route 66 gatherings.

This calendar, shared by the Route 66 Association of Missouri, captures a vibrant year of community pride, road trips, live music, classic cars, historical reflections, and family-friendly activities.

Many events tie into broader statewide and national centennial efforts, including exhibits at museums like the Missouri History Museum and National Museum of Transportation, plus Springfield’s high-profile kickoff with major entertainment.

For the latest updates, details, or tickets, check the association’s website (missouri66.org), their events page, or related centennial sites like celebratemo66.com and route66centennial.org.

Whether you’re a longtime Route 66 enthusiast or discovering the Mother Road for the first time, 2026 promises unforgettable ways to get your kicks on Route 66 in Missouri! 🚗🛣️