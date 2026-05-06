Route 66 as a Goddess and Storyteller – Giving Voice to the Mother Road

Author Crystal Sershen joined Route 66 Americana Archive and host Jason Spiess to discuss her newly released book Dust and Dreams: My Roadmap of the American Soul — a unique memoir written from the perspective of Route 66 herself.

Sershen explained that the idea for the book struck her suddenly during a conversation the day before Route 66’s 99th birthday. Rather than a conventional travelogue or history book, she chose to let “the Mother Road” narrate her own story.

The book is structured around decades, with each chapter featuring:

A historical overview from the road’s perspective — growing up alongside the nation.

An “Earth Child” section spotlighting a specific town or city along the route as one of her “children,” exploring their personalities, struggles, and triumphs.

Drawing inspiration from John Steinbeck’s famous anthropomorphizing of the highway, Sershen takes it further, portraying Route 66 as a living goddess — a maternal, witnessing figure who has carried America’s dreamers, families, soldiers, and wanderers through its best and darkest moments (including Dust Bowl migrations, wartime internment camps, and the challenges faced by Black travelers using the Green Book).

Core Themes: Longing, Belonging, and the Living Road

Both Sershen and Spiess emphasized Route 66 as far more than pavement — a living, breathing entity with soul, memory, humor, pain, and wisdom.

Key themes explored:

Longing and belonging : The universal human pull to hit the road in search of something bigger, whether it’s home, adventure, or inner peace.

Mental health and reflection : The book touches on the power of solitude on the open road — the freedom and sometimes difficult self-scrutiny it brings.

Creativity and community: The road inspires artists, photographers, writers, and everyday travelers. Both speakers noted how Route 66 draws people who want to celebrate it, not themselves.

Spiess shared his own parallel journey writing about the highway and his plans for a Pier-to-Pier Podcast and Route 66 centennial project that includes mental health conversations, morning yoga rituals, handwritten letters, and county-by-county storytelling sessions.

Sershen, a lifelong wanderer, described a deeply emotional drive on Route 66 while moving to California near age 40 — a moment when the road’s energy moved her to tears. She has driven portions of the route at different life stages and sees it as both daughter and mother to America.

Sershen launched a playful campaign called “Kicks and Splits on 66.” She and friends have been doing high kicks and splits (or any fun movement) at iconic spots like the Santa Monica Pier to celebrate the road that has “moved us” for a century. She invites everyone to participate and share photos.

Book Details & Reception

Dust and Dreams: My Roadmap of the American Soul was published in March. While niche, early feedback has been strongly positive. Sershen is connecting with Route 66 preservationists and enthusiasts, planning to join parts of the centennial caravan from California to Amarillo, and hopes to appear at more events throughout the year-long celebration.

Where to find Dust and Dreams: My Roadmap of the American Soul: Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Kobo, and other retailers. Visit CrystalSershen.com for more information. Follow her on Instagram for the “Kicks and Splits on 66” campaign.

The conversation highlighted what makes Route 66 special in its centennial year: it’s not just a historic highway — it’s a cultural mirror, a partner in adventure, and a catalyst for creativity, reflection, and community. As Sershen encouraged at the end: “Get on out there, get on the road. Do it!”

Both the book and the interview capture the magic of the Mother Road — part history, part myth, and fully alive. It’s a perfect read as we celebrate 100 years of getting our kicks (and splits) on Route 66.

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