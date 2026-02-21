Tucked along the iconic Historic Route 66 in Jasper County, western Missouri, sits Avilla—a tiny village with a population of about 100, earning its nickname as a “living ghost town.” This quiet spot, bypassed by railroads and interstates, clings to its mid-20th-century roots, where colorful murals on weathered buildings turn everyday stops into artistic treasures for Route 66 road-trippers.

Avilla’s murals blend nostalgia with local pride, featuring themes like classic cars, tractors, sunflowers, and patriotic Route 66 shields. They’re scattered across antique shops, old garages, and community spots, creating an impromptu gallery that highlights the Mother Road’s enduring charm.

At the center is Lottie’s Soda Shoppe & General Store, a vibrant hub opened in 2020 by Matt Mathews. Housed in the former Avilla Garage where his father, Valgene Mathews (a WWII veteran and mechanic who passed in 2008), once worked, it’s a heartfelt tribute to Valgene and Lottie Mathews’ love story.

Lottie, a soda jerk in nearby Carthage, met Valgene in the 1950s; they married in 1954. Today, the shop serves up homemade sandwiches, craft sodas, snacks, souvenirs, and even Airbnb stays in family-themed rooms.

Its exterior boasts striking murals by local artist Rachel Wilson, whose work also graces the nearby community building, drawing eyes with bold, colorful designs that scream Route 66 spirit.

Nearby, the 66 Farm & Auto Hardware Store sports its own mural, adding to the town’s patchwork of artwork. One standout piece near the city park shows a red-white-and-blue Route 66 shield amid sunflowers, a tractor, and a car—perfect for that obligatory photo op.

Other less-defined murals dot antique buildings, evoking rural Jasper County life with nods to history and heartland icons. In an era of high-speed travel, Avilla invites you to slow down, grab a cold drink at Lottie’s, and let the walls whisper tales of the open road.

Other Route 66 Murals

Illinois

Pontiac : Bob Waldmire Memorial Mural (Get Your Kicks on Route 66) — 66 feet long, features a full Route 66 map, designed by Bob Waldmire (died 2009), painted in his memory by family and ~500 friends, includes hundreds of handprints, completed May 2011.

Atlanta : Midway on Illinois’ Mother Road mural.

Springfield : New Route 66 mural (at The Stadium Smokehouse Bar & Grill, 2300 North Peoria Road) — painted in 2023 by artist Spencer Stokes (@marsho217).

Virden : Virden History Mural — documents city history since 1852, on the wall of Sav Mor Pharmacy on Historic Route 66 (Rt 4).

Collinsville: New Route 66 mural — completed June 2025, by artist Kenzie Wolk.

Missouri

Cuba (designated “Route 66 Mural City” in 2002, with 12+ murals via Viva Cuba organization): Prosperity Corner mural; People’s Bank Mural; Frisco Mural; Danny’s Gas Hole Mural (at Fanning 66 Outpost).

Joplin : Cruisin’ into Joplin (upper mural at Route 66 Mural Park, 619 S. Main Street) — vintage Buick arriving from the west. The American Ribbon (lower mural at Route 66 Mural Park) — traces Route 66 from Chicago to LA, with 3D 1964 red Chevrolet Corvette element. Butterfly Effect: Dreams Take Flight (at northwest corner of 15th and Main Streets) — post-2011 tornado piece by Dave Lowenstein with 300+ volunteers, includes Langston Hughes quote.

Avilla: Mural at 66 Farm & Auto Hardware Store; Mural at Lottie’s Soda Shoppe & General Store.

Kansas

Galena: Greetings from Galena mural — at corner of Main Street and West 7th Street (Route 66), includes quote from Michael Wallis.

Oklahoma

Catoosa : D.W. Correll Mural — 8 ft tall × 72 ft wide, by artist Lance Hunter, on main building of the museum, honors museum benefactor.

Tulsa : You Said We Couldn’t Do It — commemorates 1904 Arkansas River bridge, in Meadow Gold District at 1306 E. 11th Street at S. Peoria Avenue.

Oklahoma City : Oklahoma City ... Where the Thunder Rolls (at Milk Bottle Grocery, 2426 N. Classen Avenue).

El Reno : Crossroads of America — at The Filling Station Visitor Center (corner of Route 66 and Highway 81, downtown), station opened 2025.

Geary : Route 66 Mother Road — on Geary City Hall (corner of Main Street and South Broadway).

Hydro : Welcome to Hydro and Route 66 — on side of The Station (corner of Arapahoe Avenue and Main Street).

Weatherford : Windmill blade mural.

Erick: Roger Miller mural.

Texas

Shamrock : Route 66 Mural.

Vega: Welcome to Vega ... Texas Route 66 Mural — on side of Milburn-Price & Culture Museum at 1005 Coke Street.

New Mexico

Tucumcari : Get Your Kicks on Route 66 mural. Route 66 “Texaco” mural. Red Corvette and the Ladies mural. Welcome to Tucumcari mural. Trailways “Flxible” bus heading to Tucumcari mural.

Santa Rosa : Route 66 Mural.

Las Vegas: Calumet Cowgirl “Howdy” mural — “Where the Great Plains Meet the Mighty Rockies.”

Arizona

Winslow : Standin’ on the Corner mural.

Flagstaff : Mural at LumberYard Brewing Co. (5 S. San Francisco St.). Route 66: Will Roger’s Highway. Route 66 “America’s Highway”.

Williams : Route 66 mural — notes last town bypassed by I-40 on October 13, 1984.

Seligman : Route 66 Two Motorcycle mural.

Kingman : Harley-Davidson mural. Mural at Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner. Get Your Kicks on Route 66 Mural (509 East Beale Street). Route 66 Mural at Ramada by Wyndham Hotel (3100 East Andy Devine Avenue).



California

Needles : Route 66 Mural — on side of Needles Regional Museum.

Barstow : Route 66 Mural; Main Street Murals (multiple, including at Divines Liquor Store, Market & Deli); William Barstow Strong Mural.

Oro Grande : Route 66 murals (multiple in the area).

Victorville : Mural at the California Route 66 Museum; Mural at the California Route 66 Museum: Santa Monica Yacht Harbor - End of the Road.

San Bernardino : Mural of Richard and Maurice McDonald — at museum (original McDonald’s site, 1398 North E Street at West 14th Street).

Santa Monica: Mural at Mels Drive-In (1670 Lincoln Boulevard).

If you know of any murals along Route 66 that are not on this list, please feel free let us know so we can add them!