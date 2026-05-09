In the spirit of the Mother Road, where the journey matters more than the destination, a spirited couple—Cam (often called Tuba) and his wife Kim—set out to tackle Arizona’s stretch of Historic Route 66.

Their adventure, filled with roadside quirks, historic landmarks, wild donkeys, and plenty of good-natured banter, captures the timeless Americana essence of the route: good food, unexpected encounters, and making memories along the way.

Crossing into the Grand Canyon State

The trip begins near Topock, right at the California-Arizona border. The couple pauses at a striking 1914 bridge—the longest arch bridge in America until 1928—that once carried Route 66 traffic over the river. Kim serves as the official fact-checker and navigator, adding depth to the visuals with historical context. A quick “Welcome to Arizona” and a drone shot later, they’re off in search of breakfast, already embracing the road’s leisurely pace.

First stop: a charming spot for a shared BLT and fries, keeping things “light” to leave room for more indulgence ahead. Cam jokes about feeding fish and teases Kim about a pool belly flop, while she sips a green drink to balance the upcoming junk food. It’s classic road-trip energy—playful, hungry, and fully present.

Oatman: Burros, History, and Close Calls

Next comes the lively mining town of Oatman, famous for its free-roaming wild burros that casually hold up traffic. The town takes its name from Olive Oatman, a remarkable 19th-century figure whose family was attacked, leading to her capture and distinctive tribal tattoos—making her one of the first known white women to receive them. (Her brother reportedly survived the ordeal as well.)

The burros steal the show. Cam warns of their feisty reputation in the wild—claiming they’re statistically dangerous—while the Oatman variety prove relatively chill. Still, one gets a bit too curious, nearly nipping an arm and prompting shouts of “Get out of the way, you jackass!” (quickly followed by a reminder to keep language clean for the video).

They feed the donkeys, explore the town, and declare it a “pretty cool little place” before moving on. A dead (or sleeping?) rattlesnake on the road adds another desert thrill.

Ponds, Kingman, and Caverns

A detour to Schafer’s Pond (or similar spelling) delights with its surprising population of goldfish. Despite the murky green water, tossing in fish food triggers a frenzy. “Bring some goldfish food!” becomes the public service announcement for future travelers.

In Kingman, they admire the classic Route 66 signage, a steam locomotive, and vintage cars. A phone call to friend Johnny Stark provides encouragement (“You will make it to Williams”), followed by large lemonades, peach iced tea, and a soft pretzel.

Cam shares a top road-trip tip: “Just eat whatever. You want the pretzel? Get the pretzel.”

They pass through underground caverns—cool, slightly creepy, and even offering overnight stays—before hitting Seligman. There, they belt out lyrics from the iconic “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” song, referencing the towns along the way.

Williams: Gateway to the Grand Canyon

Williams emerges as a highlight. They enjoy an exceptional dinner at Cruisers 66 Cafe—pulled pork mac and cheese, ribeye, baked potato, and cornbread—rated a solid 10/10.

The next morning includes pie for breakfast and a ride on the Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, a thrilling alpine slide where Kim takes the brake controls amid Cam’s mock fear of motion sickness.

“Put that on your list of things to do in Williams,” they advise. You could easily spend a full day here.

They stay in a quirky “invisible house” complete with its own resident lizard companion, enjoying the quiet night before recharging for more adventures.

Continuing east, they grab Chick-fil-A lemonades in the Flagstaff area, spot Twin Arrows (the former Twin Arrows Trading Post, now missing one arrow but still iconic for drawing tourists), and reach Winslow, Arizona. Standing “on the corner” pays homage to the Eagles’ famous song, marking a satisfying endpoint for this Arizona leg.

Throughout the drive, Cam and Kim sprinkle in practical advice and humor:

Driving etiquette : Use the left lane for passing only—sage words for interstate harmony.

Wildlife warnings : Avoid touching pretty purple scorpion weed flowers, which act like poison ivy.

Road-trip philosophy: Cars on Route 66 weren’t just for making time—they were for having a good time.

Their 18-year marriage shines through in the playful teasing, shared excitement, and small adventures like trying to get semi-trucks to honk their horns.

This Arizona segment of Route 66 delivers history (bridges, Olive Oatman, trading posts), nature (burros, caverns, desert blooms), food (from BLTs to steak dinners), and pure fun. As Cam and Kim prove, the best way to experience it is with an open mind, a full tank, and a willingness to stop for whatever—or whoever—crosses your path.

Whether feeding goldfish, dodging curious donkeys, or standing on that famous corner, Arizona’s Route 66 remains a vibrant slice of American road culture.

Another reminder to get your kicks—slowly, deliciously, and with plenty of laughs on Route 66!

Discovery meets Comedy...Brand New Page, Subscribe Now!



Tell-A-Vision TV is dedicated to bringing high quality content to our subscribers featuring adventure and comedy from the great outdoors!



Based out of beautiful Lake Havasu City, Arizona with over 20 years or experience shooting everything from Boat Ramps and parties in the London Bridge Channel to Road Trips across America to bring you content that makes you feel like you were part of the action.



Come explore with us as we venture off into old mining towns, road trips and hitting the lake searching for lost treasure and the always fun People Watching on big Weekends!

Click here for Tell-A-Vision T.V.

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com