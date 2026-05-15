Patrick “Kodak” McGee is a 60-something Army veteran, Jump Master, motorcycle club vice president, and unapologetic long-distance rider who has turned his later years into a masterclass in getting out of the proverbial backyard. In a recent appearance on the Riding with K Solo Podcast, Kodak delivered wisdom, war stories, and hard-earned lessons from his latest major adventure: completing the iconic Route 66 challenge while tagging along with the Choppers Motorcycle Club for their 60th anniversary run.

Leaving the Chitlin Circuit Behind

Kodak’s colorful term “Chitlin Circuit” has become something of a rallying cry in his circles. He defines it as the comfortable routine many riders fall into: same events, same people, same tank of gas, year after year.

“If you wake up in the morning, eat breakfast at the house, go to an event that you went to last year and the year before… and you’re still on the same tank of gas — you in the Chitlin Circuit.”

After decades on sport bikes and then Harleys, Kodak decided it was time to evolve. He left the local loop, joined Soldiers United MC (a predominantly veteran club with chapters near military installations), and began stacking serious miles. He now proudly wears the titles “Ground Pound” and “Most Hated” — the latter earned for speaking blunt truths in a community that sometimes prefers comfort.

The Big Ride: Route 66 and Coast-to-Coast Bonds

Kodak didn’t just ride Route 66 — he did it the hard way, knocking out the full mother road (celebrating its centennial) in one continuous push while linking it with the Choppers’ anniversary celebration in California. The planning started nearly two years earlier.

He emphasized preparation: coordinating time off, finances, bike maintenance, and — crucially — getting his wife’s blessing. Married more than 30 years, Kodak is candid about balancing long-distance riding with home life. He gives advance notice, shares his calendar, and invites his wife along when possible. When she opts out, it’s green-light time — but the communication and trust never stop.

The ride itself was a mix of triumph and teachable moments. Kodak shared his mistakes openly so others could learn:

Read the rules. He initially missed the requirement to show his license plate clearly in every stamped photo for the Southern California Motorcycle Association (SCMA) certification. A waiver saved him after intervention from mentors.

Use exact addresses. City names alone led to frustrating detours when tired.

Back roads are no joke. Twisty canyon roads, gravel, flash-flood risks, livestock at night, and long stretches without cell service tested his skills and equipment.

He described riding 50 miles in second gear along cliff edges at 19–20 mph, dealing with Midwest potholes in the dark, and the constant decision between six-minute photo stops and hour-long conversations with locals.

“It’s either you gonna spend six minutes to get off your bike, line up the license plate, take the picture… or you gonna spend 60 minutes walking around looking at things, getting souvenirs, talking to folks, listening to stories.”

Veterans, Brotherhood, and Giving Back

A proud veteran of 24 years, Kodak is deeply involved in suicide prevention through Mission 22. He’s frequently seen doing 22 push-ups on social media to raise awareness. The cause is personal: he lost a battle buddy who took his own life after struggling post-service.

His club, Soldiers United MC, is central to his life. He’s been a member for a decade and serves as vice president. The club’s emphasis on brotherhood mirrors his approach to riding with other organizations. Whether riding with the Choppers, linking up with Rare Breed, or visiting other clubs, Kodak preaches showing up on two wheels and building genuine relationships.

He met living legends like Goldie Gub in California and DT Nephew, spending hours breaking bread and soaking up knowledge. His advice to riders wanting to escape the Chitlin Circuit is simple:

Be humble.

Make the call or send the message.

Show up on your bike.

Communicate clearly and follow through.

Preparation, Maintenance, and Mindset

Kodak rides two Harleys: his high-mileage “Becky” for local duty and “Jolene” (with fresh warranty) for big trips. He credits his mechanic Mark at Backwoods Customs and products like Ride-On tire sealant, which has kept him from roadside flats. He changes his own oil immediately upon returning home while it’s still hot — a tip passed down from another rider.

Mentally, he prepares “one day at a time,” knocking out overtime at the donut factory to fund adventures and handling all honey-do items before departure. His philosophy is straightforward:

“If you’re not planning your ride a year in advance, you’re not planning on doing a long ride… If it’s important to you, you gonna make time for it.”

At an age when many slow down, Kodak is accelerating. He’s eyeing the Triple Crown, Three Flags Classic, and more. He remains hungry to learn, meet people, and prove that age is no barrier.

Still in the Game

Kodak McGee’s journey is more than miles on an odometer. It’s about evolution, brotherhood, veteran resilience, and refusing to stay trapped in familiar loops. Whether you’re a club member, independent rider, or someone thinking about that first big trip, his message is clear: get out of the Chitlin Circuit, plan properly, learn from mistakes, and keep the rubber side down.

As he told listeners, he’s still in the game — and still hungry. For riders across the country, that’s both inspiration and a challenge.

Ride safe, plan ahead, and keep pushing those boundaries.

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