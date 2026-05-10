The desert sun beat down as more than 800 registered cars (and plenty of unregistered ones) rolled into Kingman for the 100th anniversary Route 66 Fun Run. Among them was the unmistakable presence of Crash and Crash Customs, cameras rolling, capturing the raw energy, chrome, and camaraderie that still define the Mother Road.

From the jump, the scene buzzed with classic car culture.

“We’re not in Havasu, we’re in Kingman right now,” Crash announced, panning across the gathering. Early highlights included a cool Ford that had accidentally left its headlights on and a rumbling Arizona steel machine that demanded attention the moment the key turned.

The deep V8 growl echoed the spirit of the highway itself—raw, unfiltered, and full of life.

Family, Friends, and the Full Tour

The Crash crew wasn’t alone. Family rolled in from Phoenix in a Suburban and a Mustang, fresh off the previous day’s leg of the tour. Multiple generations cruising together perfectly captured what Route 66 has always been about: connection, tradition, and shared adventure.

Throughout the day, the event pulsed with the sounds of the road—engines firing, enthusiastic “Hey! Hey!” greetings, and plenty of “Heat” reactions to standout builds. Attendees milled around, checking out everything from daily drivers to show-quality restorations. One moment you’d hear a turbo spool, the next a big-block idle that turned heads across the lot.

The Heart of the Fun Run

What stood out wasn’t just the sheer number of cars (800+ registered and still counting), but the easygoing vibe. People chatted, helped each other, took photos, and soaked in the desert air. “We had a great time at the Kingman show,” Crash later reflected. “I know I didn’t get all of them.”

That’s the beauty of these Route 66 celebrations—there’s always another car, another story, another memory waiting just down the road. If your ride was there and didn’t make it into the footage, the invitation is open: drop it in the comments and share what made your Kingman experience special.

One hundred years after Route 66 was commissioned, events like the Kingman Fun Run prove the highway’s spirit is alive and well. It’s not just about the cars—it’s about the people who still answer the call of the open road, the families making new memories, and the desert towns that keep the neon and nostalgia burning bright.

Here’s to another century of adventure on the Mother Road.

Stay safe, keep cruising, and we’ll see you at the next stop.

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