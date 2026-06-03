Few highways capture the soul of America quite like Route 66. Stretching 2,448 miles from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, this legendary two-lane artery was officially commissioned on November 11, 1926. Often called the Main Street of America, it connected rural towns and bustling cities, fueling economic growth and embodying the spirit of adventure and opportunity.

During the Dust Bowl and Great Depression of the 1930s, Route 66 served as a vital lifeline for families heading west in search of new beginnings under New Deal programs. In the years following World War II, it became central to military logistics before transforming into the ultimate symbol of postwar prosperity. The 1950s marked its golden age: families piled into cars for cross-country trips, supported by a booming network of motels, neon-lit diners, souvenir shops, and gas stations. This era represented a time when a single income could sustain a household and road trips were a cherished part of American life.

Yet progress brought change. The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 ushered in the interstate system, rendering many sections of the old two-lane road obsolete. By 1985, Route 66 had been fully decommissioned, its iconic signs removed and many stretches abandoned. A major revitalization effort later preserved its legacy, and today roughly 85% of the original route remains drivable for those seeking a nostalgic journey.

The Darker Side of the Mother Road

Beneath the romance lies a more ominous reputation. Heavy congestion on its narrow lanes earned it the grim nickname Bloody 66. In one nine-month period near Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, 54 fatalities occurred. The open road, while freeing, also proved deadly for impatient drivers.

Travelers seeking the unexplained find plenty along its path.

The Joplin Spook Light

Near the Missouri-Oklahoma border, along what locals call the Devil’s Promenade, a mysterious glowing orb has been reported since the 1830s—long before Route 66 existed. Witnesses describe a floating ball of light, shifting from white to deep purple, that hovers, bounces through trees, and sometimes approaches vehicles.

The phenomenon predates the Trail of Tears, when Indigenous people also reportedly witnessed the light. Theories range from swamp gas to a headless Civil War soldier carrying a lantern, though no definitive explanation exists. Video footage and photographs continue to intrigue investigators.

Route 666 (Now Route 491)

Portions of the original alignment once carried the infamous designation of U.S. Route 666, later renumbered to 491. Stories from this stretch include packs of aggressive dogs keeping pace with vehicles, phantom cars, bizarre accidents, and occasional UFO sightings.

The Hunchback Phantom of El Reno, Oklahoma

Along foggy stretches near El Reno, an elderly man in a brown trench coat and hat has been seen walking the roadside. Multiple drivers claim to have picked him up, only for him to vanish or attempt to leap from the moving car. Others report striking the figure, only to find nothing upon stopping. Some encounters include a strange mist crossing the road on clear nights. These sightings have left lasting impressions on those who experienced them.

Colorado Street Bridge, Pasadena, California

Near the western terminus of the route stands the historic Colorado Street Bridge, a stunning 1,467-foot concrete structure spanning the Arroyo Seco. Built in 1913, the graceful bridge soon earned a tragic reputation as a suicide site, with victims plunging 150 feet below. The location is now said to be haunted by restless spirits. Visitors often report uneasy feelings and a heavy atmosphere even today.

Route 66 remains more than just pavement—it is a living archive of American ambition, tragedy, resilience, and mystery. From its sunlit golden age to its ghostly shadows, the Mother Road continues to draw those looking for both nostalgia and the unexplained. For the adventurous, the road still waits.

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