Route 66 Americana: Family, Roadside Wonders, and the Slow Journey with Carl Santos

In the heart of Chicago Harry Caray’s Tavern at the Navy Pier, the Pier to Pier Podcast captured the spirit of Route 66 through a relaxed, wide-ranging conversation between host Jason Spiess and Carl Santos of Santos Chronicles.

What began as a quick break in Spiess’s ambitious county-by-county Route 66 trek turned into a celebration of family road trips, quirky Americana, and the enduring pull of America’s Mother Road.

Santos, whose YouTube channel documents family adventures to tourist traps, roadside giants, and “weird and wacky places,” brings a refreshing perspective rooted in genuine curiosity rather than speed.

With his youngest daughter (an eight-year-old road warrior who took her first trip at four months old to Minnesota’s Spam Museum), the family has already visited around 35 states — each requiring video proof to officially count. Their mission: experience all 50 states before the kids graduate high school.

The Pull of Route 66

Santos’s connection to Route 66 runs deep. As a child, he traveled it with his parents, sparking a lifelong love of road trips. Now, he’s passing that on. The family has completed the Chicago-to-St. Louis stretch together, stopping at icons like the Gemini Giant (a standout “Muffler Man” in a space helmet) and indulging in local delights.

Santos praised the Cozy Dog in Springfield, Illinois — home of the corn dog on a stick — as a sentimental favorite, alongside the legendary Big Texan steakhouse further down the route.

One of his most memorable stops came in Oatman, Arizona: an old mining town turned living Western tableau where wild burros roam the streets.

“The view going up the mountain… is as good as the Grand Canyon,” Santos shared, describing the abandoned-yet-vibrant town where visitors can still feed the descendants of the miners’ donkeys.

The conversation highlighted a key truth about modern Route 66 travel: it’s not a single checkbox trip.

Spiess, currently traversing the route county-by-county, noting the deliberate pace on this trip, emphasized the need for multiple journeys to scratch the surface of what Route 66 can offer individuals.

“Route 66 is great to check off the bucket list but then you got to go and enjoy it,” he noted.

Santos agreed, recounting how his first family drive from Chicago to St. Louis took 17 hours instead of the usual five or six due to countless detours at the world’s largest this or that, drive-ins, and statues.

Navigating the Mother Road

Both men discussed the practical challenges of following the historic route, which shifts alignments depending on the era. Santos strongly recommended the Route 66 Navigation app (a paid but invaluable tool) for its detailed routing options between tourist-friendly paths and hardcore alignments.

Spiess, preferring old-school paper maps for his slower, intentional pace, plans to balance deep exploration with mental health breaks — including a weekly day off and daily journaling/letter-writing to his son using Route 66-themed stamps.

The pair touched on the cultural significance of the roadside giants and Muffler Men that once lured travelers off the new interstates back into small towns. Santos sees them as brilliant, community-specific marketing that still works on his family today. From double-decker outhouses to giant balls of twine, these quirky attractions define their travel philosophy.

Building a Media Family Business

Santos Chronicles blends family memories with professional content creation. Editing long-form videos (six to eight hours each) remains Santos’s passion after seven years of weekly uploads. Revenue comes primarily from YouTube’s ad partnership and a modest Patreon where supporters receive handwritten postcards from the road.

“The connection with the viewers is the most important part right now,” Santos explained.

Spiess framed it perfectly: anyone with a phone and a channel is running a media company. Santos’s channel has grown significantly, with partnerships like Brookfield Zoo and local recognitions adding to the fun — even if his daughter thinks they’re “super famous.”

Santos plans a brother-sister Route 66 trip with his sibling (a fellow enthusiast from California) and has teased an October group drive that could align with Spiess’s ongoing journey.

The family still needs roughly 15 states, focusing on the East Coast and Northeast, but Santos is confident they’ll complete the 50-state goal within the next seven years. Amtrak may supplement road trips for far-flung destinations like Idaho’s giant potato.

As Spiess prepares to continue his deliberate trek — balancing museums, statues, and local eateries while prioritizing presence over pace — the interview served as a reminder of Route 66’s magic: it’s less about the destination and more about the stories, detours, and connections made along the way.

For more family-friendly roadside adventures, check out Santos Chronicles on YouTube and at SantosChronicles.com. And follow the Route 66 Americana Archive for ongoing dispatches from the Mother Road.

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