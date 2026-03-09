The Route 66 Americana Archive is now available on Apple TV!

We’re excited to announce that our archive of Route 66 stories, history, and culture has joined the big screen through the new Substack and Apple TV app. Subscribers can now enjoy a true “lean-back” experience, streaming our podcasts, roadside recordings, video engagements, and produced videos directly on your television.

From the iconic diners and motels that defined American road trips to county-by-county voices from the people who live along the Mother Road, dive into the living history of Route 66—preserved mile by mile and story by story—in the comfort of your living room.

How to Access Route 66 Americana Archive on Apple TV:

Install the App : On your Apple TV device, head to the App Store, search for “Substack,” and download the app (it’s the dedicated Substack TV app, optimized for physical Apple TV hardware).

Sign In : Open the app and scan the on-screen QR code with your phone or mobile device to log in to your Substack account.

Discover and Watch: Once signed in, head to your subscriptions or the “For You” feed to find our content. Access audio podcasts, video posts, roadside captures, and more—perfect for family viewing, road trip inspiration, or just reliving the golden age of American highways.

This brings our archive closer to the spirit of Route 66 itself: open roads, shared stories, and timeless Americana, now bigger and better on your TV.

If you’re not already subscribed, join the Route 66 Americana Archive on Substack for free or paid access to support the ongoing preservation work.

Hit the road with us—your next adventure starts on the screen!

Subscribe here: route66americanaarchive.substack.com

Safe travels, and see you on the Mother Road! 🚗🛣️

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