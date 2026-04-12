One hundred years ago, a single road was designated that would forever change the way Americans move, dream, work, and live. U.S. Highway 66 — stretching from Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California — became more than a transportation corridor. It became a symbol of freedom, opportunity, reinvention, and the open road spirit that defines the American character.

This summer, the Route 66 Americana Archive embarks on a mission to capture and document a variety of voices, stories, businesses, communities, and cultures along The Mother Road.

Award-winning multimedia journalist Jason Spiess will travel the full length of Historic Route 66, spending one day in each of the 55+ counties along the Mother Road — from Cook County, Illinois to Los Angeles County, California — conducting live roadside recording sessions that capture the authentic, unfiltered story of the highway and the people who live, work, and travel along it in its centennial year.

This project is an officially approved project of the Route 66 Centennial Commission, the body appointed by the United States Congress to steward and honor the 100th anniversary of one of America’s most beloved national treasures.

The Archive aligns with the Centennial’s strategy to honor the road’s legacy through preservation, education, and public access. Funded through private underwriting, sponsorships, and in-kind contributions, the project requires no government funding to operate.

“Route 66 has more personal stories, emotional attachments and artistic ideas than miles on the road,” Spiess said. “It’s one of the most remarkable symbols our nation has, especially when you take a step back and consider the inspirational elements, community connections and existential engagements involved with a road.”

Click on image to learn more about Route 66 Americana Archive on Apple TV

The Road, The Mission, The Archive

Route 66 has always been more than asphalt and mile markers. It is a living corridor of American culture — a road where diners, motels, gas stations, neon signs, classic cars, and roadside oddities tell the story of a nation in motion.

It is where generations of families loaded up station wagons and headed west. Where musicians found inspiration. Where entrepreneurs built their dreams one roadside stop at a time.

The Route 66 Americana Archive exists to capture that story at its centennial moment — not through a single documentary or a coffee table book, but through a comprehensive, county-by-county living archive of audio, video, and photo content gathered directly from the communities that call The Mother Road home.

Every county becomes an official chapter. Every interview, every roadside conversation, every local business owner, every traveler with a story — all of it becomes part of a permanent national archive that will fuel content, tourism promotion, education, and cultural preservation for decades to come.

The Journey: Chicago to Santa Monica, One County at a Time

The recording journey launches June 1, 2026, in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois — the official starting point of Historic Route 66 — and concludes at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles County, California, the road’s legendary western terminus.

Along the way, Spiess and his four-legged companion, Gouda, will stop in every county along the route, conducting professional roadside recording sessions that blend local community voices with national Route 66 themes.

Each session features interview segments, mixing local leaders, business owners, residents, and travelers with broader national storytelling themes that connect each county to the larger 100-year Route 66 narrative.

While final and confirmed locations of live and local roadside recording sessions will be announced in May, a few preview locations include - Cars on the Route in Galena and Dunton Motors Dream Machines on Route 66 in Kingman and Route 66 Rides in Gallup, NM for three days of recording sessions.

Spiess and media legend and Route 66 icon Jim Hinckley will co-host and cross-over podcast record in Kingman.

Dunton Motors Dream Machines on Route 66 in Kingman AZ

Confirmed Roadside Recording Cities (within Counties) include:

Joliet, IL

Normal, IL

Galena, KS

St. Clair, MO

Tulsa, OK

Sapulpa, OK

Oklahoma City, OK

Shamrock, TX

Glenrio, TX

Tucumcari, NM

Albuquerque, NM

Gallup, NM

Flagstaff, AZ

Seligman, AZ

Kingman, AZ

Amboy, CA

Needles, CA

More cities and county landmark roadside recording sessions will be announced with specific venue locations in May 2026.

Recording Session Themes

Each county will have a 2-3 hour Roadside Recording Session with interview with local Route 66 leaders, business owners, travelers, enthusiasts and colorful characters celebrating The Mother Road. These sessions will follow a proven programming structure built around rotating themes designed to showcase the full richness of Route 66 life and culture:

Each session is a live and local, on-site interviews capturing the sights, sounds, and stories of each unique county’s Route 66 stops, events, businesses and local icons.

A weekly spotlight on the vintage vehicles, car clubs, roadside mechanics, and chrome-and-tailfin culture that has defined Route 66 road trips for a century.

As mentioned earlier, Spiess will be traveling The Mother Road with an energetic 16-month old Vizsla Chesapeake named “Gouda”, so pet-related stops, businesses, lodging, dog parks will have a weekly representation. Stories for and about four-legged road trip companions that make the journey complete for many.

Then there is the human archive. Multi-generational family stories, longtime residents, and travelers sharing personal histories tied to the Mother Road across a hundred years of American life.

One other weekly topic is a Route 66 Reset. A thoughtful look at how the open road, small-town stops, and the simple act of moving forward supports mental wellness, reflection, and personal renewal.

“There will be a weekly spotlight on mental wellness called Route 66 Reset” Spiess said. “Mental health professionals and local interviews highlighting area attractions that enhance or encourage health and wellness. A major part of Route 66’s history is the emotional element and the personal professional balance.”

Four Phases: From Prep to the Public

The Route 66 Americana Archive project unfolds in four carefully structured phases:

Phase One — Prep Stage (Now through June 2026) Logistics, partnerships, sponsorship development, equipment preparation, scheduling, and community outreach across all Route 66 counties. This phase lays the foundation for one of the most ambitious roadside journalism projects in the history of the highway.

Phase Two — Roadside Recording (June 2026 through August 2026) The road phase. Live, county-by-county recording sessions from Chicago to Santa Monica. Every stop documented. Every story captured. Every community honored.

Phase Three — Production (September and October 2026) Post-production, editing, archiving, and content packaging. Raw roadside recordings transformed into polished, shareable audio, video, and photo content ready for distribution across multiple platforms and media partners.

Phase Four — Produced Content Drop (November 11, 2026 through April 15, 2027) A coordinated, sustained release of centennial content across radio syndication, podcast networks, social media platforms, YouTube, Substack, and media partner channels — ensuring the stories of Route 66’s 100th year reach audiences across the country and around the world.

A Century Worth Celebrating

Route 66 was officially designated on November 11, 1926. The content drop launch date of the produced Route 66 Americana Archive is November 11, 2026. This is no coincidence either — it marks the road’s exact 100th birthday, and the moment the Route 66 Americana Archive delivers its centennial gift to the American public.

From Chicago to Santa Monica. From Memorial Day to the Mother Road’s 100th birthday. One road. Over fifty counties of connectivity. One hundred years of memories. And millions of stories waiting to be shared.

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or more information: hello(at)Route66Turns100(dot)com