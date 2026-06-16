Rooted on the Mother Road: Ken and Kathy Marley talk Love & Life on Route 66

There’s a county-line quirk that tells you everything you need to know about Chenoa, Illinois. The Livingston County border runs straight across the map — arrow-straight, the way Illinois surveyor lines tend to do — until it reaches Chenoa, where it bends into a deliberate bump before straightening out again on the other side. Somebody, long ago, wanted Chenoa in McLean County instead of Livingston. They wanted it badly enough to make it happen.

Fifty-five years ago, Ken and Kathy Marley moved into a house in that stubborn little town, and they’ve never left.

“The first two years we were married, we lived seven different places,” Ken recalled with the easy authority of a man who has long since made his peace with a decision. “When I moved here in ‘71, I said the next time I’ll be in the box.” He paused, then smiled. “We’ve been in the same house for 55 years.”

Where Route 66 Still Has a Pulse

The Pier to Pier Podcast rolled into Chenoa on a flapper day — a Route 66 centennial celebration event — as part of Jason Spiess’s county-by-county journey along the Mother Road from the Navy Pier in Chicago toward Santa Monica. Chenoa sits along what signs in the area identify as the 1922 alignment of Route 66, a stretch of the road that predates the highway’s official designation and carries a particular weight of history beneath its asphalt.

Spiess has been making the case, mile by mile, that travelers do Route 66 a disservice by blowing past the small towns between Chicago and Bloomington-Normal (or “Blono,” as the locals abbreviate it). With a full tank from Pontiac’s Wally’s and eyes on Bloomington’s Rivian plant, too many drivers bypass what Chenoa quietly has to offer: a beloved local bar called the Brown Jug, a legendary weightlifting facility across the railroad tracks that fills five warehouse rooms wall-to-wall with equipment, recumbent bicycles parked outside and an 81-year-old man who rode 200 miles in a single day back when he was in his fifties.

That man is Ken Marley.

100,000 Miles and Counting

Ken started keeping track of his bicycle miles in 1991, the year his father died. Last year, he crossed 100,000 miles. Kathy, now 83, did a 100-mile solo ride in her own fifties. These days the couple still goes to the gym every day — the warehouse weightlifting place across the tracks — and the five-to-ten mile bike rides around Chenoa routinely stretch to three hours. Not because of distance, but because of people.

“We stop and talk to everybody along the way,” Kathy said.

It was Kathy who painted one of the clearest pictures of what Route 66 meant in its prime. As a girl born on Chicago’s North Side — under the L tracks, she notes, near enough to a giant rat that the memory has stuck for eighty-plus years — she rode with her family from Illinois to California in an Oldsmobile with wheel wells in the back seat. Her oldest sister stretched across one side. Her middle sister claimed the rear window ledge. Kathy made do with the wheel wells.

Parking lots in those days were different. Overnight, you’d find row after row of other families sleeping in their cars, wallets and checkbooks left loose on the seat, doors unlocked, nobody worried.

“It was just a time when people took care of each other and trusted each other,” she said. “People picked up hitchhikers. If you saw somebody having trouble, you pulled over. They didn’t have telephones.”

Her favorite stops on that childhood journey: Dairy Queens, newly opened all the way down the road. One a day.

Chenoa’s Own Favorite Stretch

Ken’s favorite section of Route 66? He didn’t hesitate: right here, around Chenoa, where eight mulberry trees line the bike trail on old 66 and produce so abundantly that you can eat your way along the path. The trail is set to be extended, adding another few miles to what’s already a destination for cyclists who’ve come from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, and England to pedal the Mother Road.

Ken also carries a personal Route 66 story that stretches back through generations. His grandparents ran a restaurant in Farmersville, south of Springfield, called Art’s Restaurant — “World Famous,” he said, without irony, because it was.

The wall inside carried the signatures of Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, and Frank Sinatra. Stars traveling between St. Louis and Chicago stopped, signed the paper, ate, and moved on. That wall was a guest register for an era.

The Politics of the Road

Ken spent 35 years teaching in Christian schools and about 20 in public schools. He started in Chenoa in 1970 coaching the Redbirds and teaching Latin — the latter a subject he credits with giving him the etymological foundation to become a strong English teacher. He also spent time at Caterpillar before returning to education, and Kathy has been a nurse since 1964, a career spanning more than six decades.

Between them, they’ve watched the country change in ways that are hard to reconcile with the town they chose to stay in.

Ken talked about the county line bump as an example of local politics — someone in Chenoa decided they’d rather answer to McLean County than Livingston, and made it happen.

“Illinois politics,” he said, grinning. But he connects it to a broader point Spiess has been hearing all along Route 66 since the Navy Pier: the politics of this road have never really left it. From the way the highway was originally routed to the ongoing fights over signage, land use, and what gets preserved and what gets paved over, Route 66 is as much a political document as a travel experience.

When a state representative visited Ken’s classroom and asked what Springfield could do to help his school, Ken told him: “Stay out of it. Every time they make a law, it’s more paperwork and less education.”

He told the story without heat — the practiced calm of a man who decided long ago what he believed and has spent fifty-five years watching those beliefs hold.

The Screen Door Summer

Spiess offered his own moment of testimony. In 1999, at the end of June, he left for a two-week road work trip. He was a new homeowner, in a hurry, and when he walked out the front door, he closed the screen door behind him — and forgot to close the wood door. He came home two weeks later. Not a thing had been taken.

“And that wasn’t that long ago,” he said. “A lot of this change happened fast.”

The Marleys nodded. They’ve lived through the whole arc of it — from the era when a parking lot full of sleeping strangers felt safe, through the decades of incremental unease, to a present moment where, as Ken put it, you can’t have a disagreement with your spouse at the kitchen counter without worrying it will end up on social media.

Their answer to all of it is consistent and un-dramatic: keep moving, keep connecting, stay out of debt, ignore the 24-hour news cycle. Ken got rid of his television in 2006 when his son was born and hasn’t looked back. Kathy does jigsaw puzzles and sudoku and crossword puzzles. They read every day. They bike. They stop and talk to everyone they pass.

Two Rules for the Road

As the interview wound down, Spiess asked the Marleys what they’d want people to know about Route 66 — not as paid spokespeople, but as witnesses.

Ken said it speaks to an earlier time, and to things America left behind: families sticking together, communities being aware of the people around them, lending a hand, offering warm encouragement. “There are a lot of good lessons to see looking back a little bit before there were screens, or computers, or electronics up on your wrist.”

Spiess added that many travelers approaching Route 66’s centennial anniversary are hoping the milestone ushers in some of those older values — that the renewed attention to the road becomes, in some small way, a conversation about trust, about talking to strangers, about what it used to feel like to drop something on the ground and have people walk around it because it wasn’t theirs.

Kathy closed it simply.

“Like we said — the two great things: love God and love others. And if you do that, I think you’ll be a happy person.”

Ken had told a parable earlier in the conversation, the kind of story teachers keep for the right moment. A man comes to the edge of town and asks an old man sitting there what the people are like. The old man asks what the people were like where he came from. The traveler says: liars, cheaters, nasty. The old man says: you’ll find the same here.

A little later, another traveler asks the same question. The old man asks the same question back. This one says the people where he came from were the best you’d ever meet — kind, generous, wonderful. The old man says: you’ll find the same here.

Chenoa, Illinois. The town that moved its own county line. Fifty-five years in the same house. One hundred thousand miles on a bicycle. Mulberry trees along the bike trail. The Mother Road, still running.

You’ll find what you’re looking for.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast, documenting Route 66 county by county from Navy Pier in Chicago to the Santa Monica Pier in California. This interview was conducted in Chenoa, Illinois.

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