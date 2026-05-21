On a sunny day in Murphy’s Park, Romeoville, Illinois, locals and visitors gathered to mark a milestone that stretches back a full century. Route 66 — the iconic “Mother Road” officially commissioned in 1926 — is celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout 2026, and the village is making sure no one speeds past its slice of highway history.

Local personality Sean, better known as “The WazzUpDude,” captured the festive spirit in a lively video walkthrough.

“Route 66 passes directly through Romeoville, Illinois,” he told viewers of his YouTube Channel. “And unfortunately, a lot of people miss out on some of the great attractions that are in Romeoville that they should be stopping at.”

Hidden Gems Along the Historic Route

Sean highlighted three must-see spots that embody the small-town charm and roadside allure that made Route 66 legendary:

White Fence Farm , a beloved restaurant dating back to the early 1920s, famous for its family-style “World’s Greatest Chicken” dinners, petting zoo, and antique-filled interiors.

The Fitzpatrick House , a historic Greek Revival limestone home built in the 1860s.

The Beller Auto Museum, just off the route, showcasing a remarkable collection of vintage and classic cars and trucks, many from the 1920s and ’30s.

These attractions serve as living reminders of why travelers have long pulled over in Romeoville — for good food, fascinating history, and a taste of Americana.

Fun at Murphy’s Park

At Murphy’s Park, the centennial vibe was in full swing. A DJ kept the energy high, while families enjoyed free hot dogs, drinks, and chips courtesy of local sponsors. Kids and adults alike tackled the Patriot Challenge inflatable adventure course, tried their hand at games, hula hooping, and corn-hole (or “bags”).

Sponsors including Nyore, T-Mobile Fiber, White Oak Library, and Power Solar and Roofing helped make the day possible, reflecting strong community and business support for keeping Route 66’s legacy alive.

Sean wrapped up his tour on an optimistic note: “It’s good to see that Romeoville is doing events for Route 66 to celebrate 100 years on the mother road.”

A Year-Long Journey Across Illinois

Romeoville’s park party is just one small but spirited part of Illinois’ statewide Route 66 Centennial celebrations. The state is highlighting everything from quirky roadside giants to historic diners and scenic byways, with events planned throughout the year.

Looking ahead, Romeoville has more fun in store. Sean teased the next “Park Party” with a Disney theme coming soon — proof that this community knows how to keep the good times rolling.

As the centennial year unfolds, events like this one remind us why Route 66 endures: it’s not just a highway, but a ribbon of shared memories, local pride, and open-road adventure connecting generations. Whether you’re chasing vintage cars at the Beller Museum, savoring chicken at White Fence Farm, or simply enjoying a sunny afternoon with neighbors at Murphy’s Park, Romeoville is proving that the Mother Road still has plenty of life — and heart — left in it.

For more local adventures and future events, be sure to follow community voices like Sean The WazzUpDude, and plan your own detour through Romeoville. After all, some of the best parts of the journey are the ones people almost miss.

Click here for The Wazzup Dude’s YouTube Channel

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.