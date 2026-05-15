The open road has a way of compressing time and expanding perspective. Yesterday’s miles from Amarillo, Texas, carried us deeper into the heart of classic Route 66 Americana—where ghost signs, abandoned motels, and resilient roadside icons tell stories of a highway that refuses to fade quietly.

Amarillo: Morning Light on Fading Neon and Bold Statues

We based ourselves at the Amarillo KOA the night before, a convenient hub that let us hit the road refreshed. Morning light in the Panhandle has a particular clarity, perfect for capturing the remnants of what Route 66 has become: clusters of weathered signs and once-vibrant motels now standing silent along the old alignment.

Our first notable stop was the Second Amendment Cowboy—a towering figure that makes its politics unmistakable. Tall, armed, and unapologetic, it’s a striking roadside character that perfectly embodies the bold, larger-than-life spirit of Texas.

Then came Cadillac Ranch, one of Route 66’s most iconic and unmissable attractions. Half-buried Cadillacs jutting from the dirt, covered in decades of graffiti—it’s every bit as impressive in person as the photos suggest, though undeniably touristy.

The gift shop sells spray paint, and visitors are encouraged to add their own marks. We chose a vibrant purple; advice from experience: go neon if you can. Bright greens, yellows, and pinks cut through the layers far better than standard colors.

The cars are essentially held together by paint at this point—chips of it are even turned into jewelry sold nearby. It’s chaotic, collaborative, and fleeting; what you paint will likely be covered by the next wave of travelers.

At peak times, multiple people work on each Cadillac simultaneously. Bring old clothes—spray paint has a mind of its own.

Westward: Midpoint Magic and Changing Landscapes

Beyond Amarillo, the drive takes on a quieter rhythm through places like Wildorado and Vega. Here, the landscape is dotted with more “typical Route 66” scenes: decrepit signs and buildings that have been closed far longer than recent events like COVID. The decline of these roadside businesses stretches back decades, a slow fade rather than a sudden drop.

In Adrian, we reached the Midpoint Cafe—the official halfway point of Route 66. You can’t pass the geographic center without stopping for pie. The cafe buzzed with fellow travelers, including one with a beautifully restored late-’70s truck sporting a custom wooden camper insert. These chance encounters are part of the magic: vehicles and people that feel like living extensions of the road’s history.

Crossing into New Mexico: Tucumcari Nights

The terrain shifts dramatically after Adrian. Texas farms give way to a drier, grassier high-desert landscape. Trees stay low to the ground, and you feel the elevation change almost like dropping off a subtle plateau. By the time we crossed into New Mexico, the ecology felt distinctly different—more arid, more stark, and beautifully raw.

We pulled into Tucumcari for the night and lucked into the Motel Safari. Spotless, thoughtfully maintained, and dripping with mid-century modern charm, it was easily one of the trip highlights. For around $99, we enjoyed a clean, stylish room that felt like stepping back in time while still offering modern comfort. Other classic spots like the Blue Swallow were booked, but several historic motels are still operating and fighting to preserve the Route 66 aesthetic.

Tucumcari’s main drag once thrived with dozens of hotels and neon-lit businesses. Today it’s a wide five-lane stretch that feels oversized for current traffic, especially on a quiet Sunday afternoon. The remaining neon—though limited—still delivers. Highlights included the Blue Swallow’s iconic sign, Del’s Restaurant with its giant cow, and our personal favorite: Tee Pee Curios.

There’s something undeniably nostalgic about the roadside Native American-themed shop, especially knowing they stock genuine Native-made items rather than mass-produced souvenirs.

Sunday evening presented the one challenge: limited dining options. We ended up at a local Mexican restaurant where the food was excellent but service understandably slow—everybody in town seemed to be at one of the two open spots. Pro tip: plan around small-town Sunday/Monday closures if you can.

The next morning we grabbed breakfast at a charming local spot across from the Motel Safari. Brick walls covered in signatures from travelers worldwide (Australia, Ireland, El Salvador, the UK, and beyond) reminded us how far people still come to chase this ribbon of highway.

Reflections Along the Mother Road

Tucumcari feels like a town that peaked when Route 66 was in its prime and is now working hard to keep its personality alive for new generations of pilgrims. The heat (93°F+), the vast skies, the layers of paint on Cadillacs, and the flickering neon all reinforce the same truth: Route 66 isn’t just a highway—it’s a living archive of American dreams, detours, and determination.

Some places may not survive another decade, but others—like the Motel Safari and Midpoint Cafe—are holding the line with care and character. We’re grateful to add our own small layer (purple, of course) to the story.

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