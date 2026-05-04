There’s a certain kind of magic that happens when a conversation about Route 66 turns into a full-blown American adventure story — and that’s exactly what unfolded on a recent Sunday morning edition of Jim Hinckley’s America, the beloved “Coffee with Jim” program that’s been waking up Route 66 enthusiasts for more than two and a half years.

Host Jim Hinckley, broadcasting from Kingman, Arizona, gathered a spirited circle of guests — including Reese Martin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and EV enthusiasts Jessica and Mike — to talk about the one thing that’s on everyone’s lips in 2026: the Route 66 Centennial.

A Caravan Fit for a Century

The centerpiece of the conversation was the Route 66 Centennial Caravan, an ambitious 20-day journey launching June 6th from Santa Monica, California, and rolling all the way to Chicago — west to east, the road less traveled direction. Organized in partnership with the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, state-level organizations, and the iconic Big Texan Steakhouse of Amarillo, the caravan was the brainchild of Reese Martin, who saw a gap in the centennial calendar.

“I looked at all the events being planned,” Martin explained, “and I wasn’t seeing anything that was actually taking it on the road and giving it the time it deserves.” So he raised his hand.

Inspired by the early 1950s Will Rogers Highway Caravan, this modern procession will feature roughly a dozen vehicles representing each state along the corridor — including Dr. T. Lindsey Baker’s stunning 1930 Model A Ford and Martin’s borrowed 1964 Chevy station wagon, complete with a vintage steamer trunk that will collect stickers from every community along the way.

International representation comes courtesy of Dries Bessels, a founder of the Dutch Route 66 Association, who will ride in the caravan’s international vehicle.

The public is welcome to join for any portion of the journey.

Visit www.route66caravan.com to sign up.

Steak, Music, and Time Travel

The Big Texan Steakhouse isn’t just lending its name — it’s bringing the full show. Each night, the caravan will host the legendary 72-ounce steak challenge in a different Route 66 community, with both individual and team competitions. Expect local mayors, radio personalities, and brave souls at every stop.

“When you drive Route 66 in a 1964 Chevy station wagon or a Model A Woody,” Hinckley mused, “that’s as close to time travel as you’re going to get. It’s a blurring of the past and the present.”

More Than Nostalgia

A recurring theme in the conversation was that Route 66 isn’t just a monument to the past — it’s a living corridor. From the Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford, Oklahoma (a Smithsonian-affiliated gem housing a Soyuz capsule replica and a stealth bomber), to the Historic Electric Vehicle Foundation’s planned EV museum in Kingman, the road keeps reinventing itself.

“Route 66 is the past, the present, and the future,” Hinckley said. “It’s the entire American experience rolled into one.”

Jessica and Mike, advocates for electric vehicles along the route, embody that very evolution — finding that their Chevy Spark EV (destined for the HEVF Museum as the first model with DC fast charging) connects the road’s gasoline-era heritage to an electrified tomorrow.

The Community That Makes It Real

What stood out most in this freewheeling conversation was the warmth of the Route 66 community itself. From Tulsa’s neon revival and community revitalization efforts, to Angel Delgadillo’s freshly restored barbershop in Seligman, to the Kingman Fun Run’s 160-mile block party atmosphere — the road’s heartbeat is its people.

As Reese Martin said simply: “It’s partnerships. When you get everybody swimming in the same direction, it’s much easier to accomplish.”

The centennial may be the headline, but as Jim Hinckley would say — start planning for the bicentennial. The Mother Road has only just begun.

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