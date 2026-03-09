Monday, May 25 – Mark your calendars for a special Roadside Recording Session hosted by the Route 66 Americana Archives, taking place from 1-4 pm at the iconic Cars on the Route in Galena, Kansas.

This live recording event brings the spirit of the Mother Road straight to one of its most beloved stops. Set against the backdrop of a restored 1934 Kan-O-Tex service station, the session will capture the voices and stories that keep Route 66 alive today.

What to Expect

Local Route 66ers will share their personal tales—from lifelong residents who’ve watched the highway evolve to passionate preservers of its history.

Tourists currently traveling the route are invited to drop in and contribute their fresh perspectives, road-trip memories, and why the Mother Road still calls to adventurers.

Special guests connected to Route 66 in unique ways—whether through family legacies, preservation efforts, cultural ties, or even the Pixar Cars legacy that Galena helped inspire—will join for insightful conversations.

Photo courtesy of Cars on the Route 66 Kansas

The star of the show is the location itself: Cars on the Route, famous as the real-life inspiration for Tow Mater (thanks to its vintage 1951 International tow truck) and home to full-size character replicas, antique displays, and that unmistakable nostalgic vibe.

With vintage cars on display and the charm of a classic roadside attraction, it’s the perfect setting for an afternoon of authentic storytelling about America’s most legendary highway.

Whether you’re a local “66er,” a traveler passing through Kansas’ short but storied 13-mile stretch, or just a fan tuning in from afar, this Roadside Recording Session is your chance to hear the road’s heartbeat up close.

Expect laughter, heartfelt reflections, surprising connections, and plenty of that timeless Route 66 magic.

Photo courtesy of Cars on the Route 66 Kansas

Tune in live or catch the recording later through the Route 66 Americana Archive channels (details coming soon).

If you’re in the Galena area on May 25, swing by Cars on the Route between 1-4 pm—bring your stories, your enthusiasm, and maybe even a photo op with Mater himself.

The Mother Road has endless tales to tell, and this session is all about letting those voices shine. See you on the route! 🚗💨