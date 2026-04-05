Get ready to hit the road and make memories on the Mother Road! The annual Gallup Route 66 Rides is back bigger and better than ever July 24–26, 2026, as part of the nationwide Route 66 Centennial celebration.

This free, family-friendly festival in Gallup, New Mexico, blends hot air balloons, classic cars, live music, circus-style entertainment, and the iconic Tunnel of Fire for an unforgettable weekend that honors the spirit of historic Route 66.

This year’s Route 66 Rides major sponsor is ExxonMobil.

In addition to the usual festivities, the Route 66 Americana Archive will be broadcasting and documenting stories from the annual event for all three days.

The Americana Archive project, which is a Route 66 Centennial Commission approved project, will be interviewing local Mother Road enthusiasts, classic car owners, historians of 66, travelers on the open road, and everyday dreamers to showcase the incredible cast of characters Route 66 is bringing together in New Mexico, Gallup and the Tunnel of Fire spectacle.

What to Expect at Gallup Route 66 Rides

Set against the stunning red rock backdrop of Gallup, the festival turns Coal Avenue, Historic Route 66, Red Rock Park, and the Historic Courthouse Square into a vibrant celebration of Americana.

Expect:

A spectacular mass ascension of 66 hot air balloons (weather permitting)

A full-day classic car show

Fire dancers, stilt walkers, circus performances, and the thrilling Tunnel of Fire

Live bands, dancing, food trucks, kids’ games, pedal car races, and vendors

Classic car owners can register on-site Saturday morning from 8:00–9:30 a.m.

Full Event Schedule

Friday, July 24, 2026

6:30 p.m. – Burger Burn (open to balloonists, car enthusiasts & motorcyclists) at 106 W. Route 66

Saturday, July 25, 2026 (Main Festival Day)

6:30 a.m. – Balloon Mass Ascension at Red Rock Park

8:00–9:30 a.m. – Classic Car Show registration

10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. – Classic Car Show on Coal Avenue

3:30–4:30 p.m. – Circus Boot Camp by Odd Lab

5:00–5:30 p.m. – Circus Show by Odd Lab at Historic Courthouse Square

5:00–6:00 p.m. – Stilt Walker and Balloons performance by Odd Lab

8:40 p.m. – Tunnel of Fire on Historic Route 66

8:45–9:30 p.m. – Fire Dancers by Odd Lab

9:30–11:00 p.m. – Dance music with Silver Country Band & The Black Pearl Band of New Mexico

All day Saturday: Food trucks, kids’ activities, pedal car races, and vendors galore.

Sunday, July 26, 2026

6:30 a.m. – Final Balloon Mass Ascension at Red Rock Park (weather permitting)

Roadside Recording Session Live from Route 66 Rides

The Route 66 Americana Archive is setting up shop right in the middle of the action, broadcasting live and documenting stories across all three days. Plus, interview sessions will spill into the streets for “Man About Town” style interviews as well as owners of Classic Car & Chrome showcased at the show.

These conversations will spotlight the diverse “cast of characters” the 2026 celebration is drawing to New Mexico, giving fans everywhere a front-row seat to the passion, history, and community that define the Mother Road.

Award-winning multimedia veteran Jason Spiess will be capturing real-time content with the people who make Route 66 come alive — from longtime Gallup locals and classic car clubs to historians preserving the road’s stories and travelers making the pilgrimage for the Centennial.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast, balloon chaser, history buff, or just looking for a fun weekend getaway, Gallup Route 66 Rides sponsored by ExxonMobil is the perfect place to celebrate 100 years of an American icon.

Mark your calendar, fuel up the classic, and head to Gallup this July. The Mother Road is calling.

For the latest details visit: https://www.visitgallup.com/events/annual-gallup-rt-66-rides/