The Route 66 Americana Archive is thrilled to announce a special Roadside Recording stop at the WHEELS Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of our 75-day road trip celebrating the centennial of the Mother Road from May through July 2026.

This immersive storytelling session will bring together local Route 66 enthusiasts, historians, business owners, and everyday folks whose lives have intersected with the highway’s legacy in Bernalillo County and beyond.

Hosted amid the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards, the 2-3 hour gathering invites participants to share personal tales, family memories, and county-by-county insights into how Route 66 shaped communities, economies, and dreams across the Southwest.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Albuquerque at 1100 2nd St SW, the WHEELS Museum (standing for We Have Everything Everyone Loves Spinning) occupies the preserved 1914 Storehouse building within the sprawling 27-acre historic Santa Fe Railroad Shops site.

This nonprofit gem preserves the transportation history that propelled Albuquerque from a dusty adobe village into a modern hub, with a special emphasis on the railroads’ transformative role alongside automobiles, wagons, airplanes, and emerging tech.

The museum’s 21,000+ square feet burst with over 10,000 items, blending serious historical depth with joyful interactivity that makes it a favorite for all ages.

Visitors step into a world of spinning wheels: real antique automobiles, a bullet-riddled car prop from Better Call Saul, the iconic Breaking Bad RV, a 1947 MG, fire trucks you can climb aboard, and even a full-size glider suspended overhead. Model train layouts span multiple gauges, with a bubbling “bubble train” ride that delights kids (and often leaves them tearfully reluctant to leave).

Exhibits highlight the rail yards’ heyday—when thousands worked around the clock repairing massive steam locomotives during WWII—and connect directly to Route 66’s path along Central Avenue, just blocks away.

The museum’s free admission (donations welcomed) ensures accessibility, fostering a welcoming space where laughter echoes alongside poignant discoveries, like archival books listing every rail worker from the 1880s onward, allowing families to trace their ancestors’ contributions.

As Route 66’s centennial momentum builds in 2026—with the museum actively hosting its New Mexico Route 66 Centennial Speaker Series throughout the year—this Roadside Recording offers a perfect convergence.

Other confirmed 2-3 hour Roadside Recording Sessions include:

The high-octane energized Tulsa County roadside recording session on May 30 broadcasting live on Main Street as the Capital Cruise classic car event’s world-record attempt,

The classic vibes at Cars on the Route in Galena, Kansas

Several additional locations soon to be inked-in, confirmed and then-announced… in OKC, Gallup, Kingman, Joliet and Glenrio which is a ghost town that occupies two counties and two states - Deaf Smith County, Texas, and Quay County, New Mexico

In Albuquerque, expect tales of family businesses along Central, the evolution from horse-and-buggy resistance to auto culture, Navajo rug traders, motel innovations, and the road’s role in building the American middle class.

Whether you’re a lifelong Albuquerque resident, a road tripper passing through, or someone with a cherished Route 66 memory, join us at the WHEELS Museum for this free, community-driven roadside recording session.

It’s more than recording history—it’s keeping the spirit of the Mother Road alive through shared voices.

Stay tuned for exact dates and details as our itinerary solidifies; in the meantime, visit wheelsmuseum.org or call (505) 243-6269 to learn more about the museum and its vibrant calendar. We can’t wait to spin some wheels—and stories—with you in the Land of Enchantment!

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