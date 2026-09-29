Revving Up on Route 66: Classic Muscle Meets the Mother Road

On a stretch of historic Route 66 in Galena, Kansas—right across the street from Frequency 66 Studios and in front of Gearhead Curious—three gleaming muscle cars pulled in and immediately turned heads. A Pontiac GTO, an Oldsmobile 442, and a sharp business coupe sat side by side under the Kansas sky, looking like they’d rolled straight out of a 1960s dream.

The owner of the business coupe, Larry, stood nearby in a James Dean Run t-shirt, the kind of quiet pride that only comes from a car with real history behind it. He bought the coupe in 2014 with his wife. Their requirement was simple but non-negotiable: air conditioning.

They wanted a car they could actually drive the length of Route 66 without melting, and this one delivered. Their first full run came in 2017. The car has been part of the Mother Road story ever since.

This trip was shorter. Larry and a couple of friends had started with the car show and parade in Springfield, Illinois, then pointed the cars southwest toward Tulsa. After that, it was home.

“We’re only doing a short stint this time,” Larry said.

They’d done pieces of the route before—two or three partial trips—and clearly planned to keep coming back.

When asked for advice for anyone thinking about tackling Route 66, Larry didn’t overcomplicate it.

“Do it,” he said. “Do it, man.”

That straightforward encouragement carried extra weight. Earlier that morning he’d spoken with a traveler determined to knock out the entire route in five days—just to say he’d finished it. Larry saw the value in that kind of focus, the quiet reminder that sometimes the point is simply to accomplish the goal.

The conversation wrapped the way good Route 66 conversations often do: wishes of good luck, a reminder to drive safe, and a mutual sense that the road still rewards the people who show up for it. The GTO, the 442, and Larry’s air-conditioned business coupe pulled away, continuing their short but purposeful stretch of the Mother Road.

In places like Galena—where studios, gearhead shops, and classic cars still share the same pavement—Route 66 isn’t just nostalgia. It’s still happening, one well-chosen coupe and one determined driver at a time.

The Classic Cars & Chrome podcast and columns are available on the Frequency 66 platform.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com