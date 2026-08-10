Photography by David Gaede

OKC’s historic 39th Street District, which is primarily the stretch of old 66 between N. May Avenue to the west and N. Pennsylvania to the east, is considered the city’s “gayborhood” and the center of LGBTQ culture and entertainment, with restaurants, record stores, night clubs and more.

This area is part of historic Route 66 and since the 1970’s was known as “The Strip,” which is now a rainbow-colored hotspot for all sorts of activity that is both fun and inclusive.

Additionally, it was announced this past week that the 39th Street District received a Route 66 revitalization grant and that the first project scheduled for the district is “Retro Glow 66,” which will be the restoration of the Ann’s Chicken Fry Neon Pink Cadillac, which is on loan from the Billboard Museum Association.

This Cadillac is not dissimilar from the pink Cadillac Elvis Presley rode in when he was first touring the South during the mid-1950’s. This iconic automobile has long been linked to Elvis, and even inspired a 1984 song, “Pink Cadillac,” written by Bruce Springsteen in 1984, and made into a Top 10 radio hit for Natalie Cole in 1988.

CHICKEN-FRIED MEMORIES

From 1971 to 2021, the Pink Caddie was a beloved icon on Route 66. Ann’s Chicken Fry restaurant was originally built as a filling station – Cities Service Station - in 1948, and converted to a restaurant in 1956.

Fifteen years later, after being Three Bills Steak House, through the 1960’s, it became Ann’s Chicken Fry and was known by Route 66 enthusiasts as having some of the best chicken-fried steak on the Mother Road before closing in 2021.

RETRO GLOW 66

And now, thanks to the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Transportation, 39th Street District will soon present “Retro Glow 66,” highlighting classic neon sign attractions on Route 66, as well as the “iconic Ann’s Chicken Fry Pink Neon Cadillac will be fully restored with brand-new neon, refurbished to its original glory, and elevated to welcome travelers back to Historic Route 66.”

An artist’s rendering shows the pink Caddie on top of a pole, about 15 feet in the air, located in the 39th Street District. We will have more information on this exciting Route 66 development as it comes our way.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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