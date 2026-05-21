Old Route 66, the Mother Road, still offers moments of pure magic for travelers willing to slow down and explore its remnants. In eastern New Mexico, towns like Moriarty and Santa Rosa stand out as living museums of mid-century roadside America, where preserved gas stations, family-run motels, and sprawling collections of artifacts tell stories of resilience and adaptation.

Moriarty: A Perfect Morning on the Mother Road

Just east of Albuquerque lies Moriarty, where visitors can wake up to one of the route’s most beautifully preserved landmarks: the Whiting Brothers gas station. A once-common chain along Route 66, this particular station—number 72—stands out for its meticulous restoration.

Longtime employee Sal Lucero purchased it in 1969 and operated it into the 1990s, raising his family on the property. Lucero, a true Route 66 legend, still lives behind the station and occasionally opens its doors for visitors, sharing family photos and stories of its history. The station continued pumping gas into the 2000s and has even appeared in films. Historic grants, including from the National Park Service, aided restoration of its iconic signs.

Next door stands another rare survivor: the Sunset Motel. Built in 1959 by veteran Bill Pogue and his wife Elaine, the motel began humbly with just two rooms. After Bill’s passing, Elaine—later the first female mayor of Moriarty—expanded it and eventually passed it to her son Mike and his wife Debbie. Today, it remains the only Route 66 motel in New Mexico still owned and operated by the founding family.

Its rooms feature original mid-century wood paneling, carefully preserved furniture from the 1960s, and modern comforts like Wi-Fi and kitchenettes. Guests consistently praise its immaculate cleanliness and authentic, humble charm—pull-up-to-your-door parking, rocking chairs, and a quiet courtyard evoke the experience of travelers pulling in after a long day on the highway.

Moriarty’s wide stretches of Route 66, once a major thoroughfare, are lined with other relics. Former gas stations and motels have been repurposed—a 1940s Pueblo- and streamline-style garage now houses a secondhand store, while the old Lazy J Motel serves as private property.

The striking rotosphere neon sign at the former El Comodoro restaurant and Country Friends Antiques, the last of its kind on Route 66, spins a space-age reminder of the route’s mid-century optimism. Nearby, the former Cactus Motel now hosts small businesses, its lone cactus sign a quiet sentinel of the past.

At the edge of town lies one of Moriarty’s greatest treasures: Lewis Antique Auto and Toy Museum. Founded by Archie Lewis (1936–2024), the site features an astonishing collection of Model Ts, trucks, cars, tractors, and parts spread across the property.

Lewis, who had deep local roots—including family connections to early atomic bomb test roads and Roswell lore—was a legendary figure known for his knowledge and storytelling. After his passing, the museum operates mostly by appointment or chance, with his son and grandson occasionally opening it for $10 per person. The unrestored “barn finds” outside, with their patina of rust and history, prove especially captivating to enthusiasts.

Klein’s Corners: A Roadside Institution Since 1934

Further east, at the junction of Interstate 40 and Highway 285, sits Klein’s Corners. Established in 1934 by Roy E. Klene as a gas station and café—predating Route 66’s alignment here—the stop has evolved into a sprawling modern truck stop and gift shop while retaining its roadside soul.

Visitors find extensive gift sections with everything from fudge and knives to Western wear, Native American jewelry, alien souvenirs (a nod to nearby Roswell), and classic toys. Two different gas brands operate on the property, a rarity that adds to its character.

Longtime fans appreciate it as both a practical stop and a nostalgic one, with vintage coin-operated machines tucked into hallways during recent reorganizations.

Santa Rosa: Blue Waters and Revived History

Santa Rosa, a transportation hub since the railroad arrived in 1901 and Route 66 boosted it further, offers layers of history. Its wide main streets feature ghost signs, repurposed motor courts, and small-town businesses.

The historic La Posada Theater, originally opened in 1919 as a silent movie house, has been beautifully restored and reopened, now showing films again thanks to dedicated locals. The town’s crown jewel for many is the Blue Hole—a striking 81-foot-deep natural swimming hole with crystal-clear water.

Once closed after rock falls and incidents, it has reopened and attracts divers and swimmers, especially appealing on hot New Mexico days. The original 1926 alignment of Route 66 runs nearby, offering adventurous drives past faded rock advertisements from the route’s earliest days.

One poignant sight is the fallen neon sign of the Sun and Sand Motel, a longtime Route 66 icon damaged by windstorms. Though damaged, its presence still draws admirers. Like many towns on the route, Santa Rosa blends living community with its historic fabric.

Route 66’s enduring appeal lies in these authentic encounters—conversations with longtime stewards like Sal Lucero, the preserved patina of unrestored vehicles at Lewis’s museum, and the simple pleasure of a clean, family-run motel room.

In Moriarty, Santa Rosa, and stops like Klein’s Corners, the Mother Road continues to reward those who seek its stories, one mile at a time. Whether traveling the interstate or the old alignments, eastern New Mexico reminds visitors why this highway remains the Main Street of America.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.