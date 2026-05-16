Somewhere between the nostalgia of classic Route 66 and pure roadside surrealism sits Red Oak II, a living fever dream assembled from rescued buildings, eccentric art, and an army of very vocal birds. It’s not your typical highway pull-off. As one traveler put it while wandering its paths on a windy spring day, “This is crazy. We’re in another world, everybody.”

The detour begins innocently enough. Drivers cruising the Mother Road near Carthage, Missouri—especially during its 100th anniversary year—might spot signs or simply follow curiosity down a side road. Skip the “scenic byway” options, the video creators joked early on. This is the real Route 66 spirit: unexpected, unpolished, and entirely worth it. What awaits is Red Oak II, the vision of artist Lowell Davis.

A Village Built from Ghost Towns

In the late 20th century, Davis began collecting historic structures from abandoned towns and sites across the region. He relocated them to a patch of land near Carthage to create his own idealized rural community—an artistic tribute to small-town America reminiscent of Norman Rockwell, but filtered through a distinctly eccentric, hands-on sensibility. Many of the buildings were moved in 1992–93, with others added later, including one relocated and reassembled as recently as 2022.

Wandering the site feels like stepping into a three-dimensional collage. Log cabins, a mother-in-law house, a red barn, and even a structure once used as a Dalton gang hideout (moved from Vinita, Oklahoma) stand alongside newer artistic installations. One building originated as “Fort Hooker,” a log fort built by Marshall Hooker north of Phelps, Missouri. A Garfield Wy Cabin dates to around 1860. Informational signs tell these stories, though visitors often encounter the place first through pure visual surprise.

Everything feels slightly alive and slightly off-kilter. Buildings are padlocked but lights glow inside. Cutout figures of people and dogs startle passersby who mistake them for the real thing. Saw blades, chains, and random metal objects hide in the grass—“another reason why you got to pay attention to your surroundings,” as the visitors noted. A small graveyard with stones dating back to the 1870s adds a layer of solemn history amid the whimsy. Some structures serve as private residences; others may soon welcome overnight guests as a bed-and-breakfast, evidenced by a Starlink dish perched on an old roof.

Cackleberry Park and the Feathered Overlords

The soundtrack of Red Oak II belongs to its residents: roosters, peacocks, and turkeys that roam freely in an area affectionately dubbed “Cackleberry Park.” The peacocks’ eerie cries first puzzled the visitors—“Was that a rooster? ... I should know what that is. I’ve heard it before”—until the unmistakable birds revealed themselves. One commanding peacock perched high, “in charge,” while a turkey made its presence known below.

“You cackle. I cackle. We all cackle,” became the unofficial motto of the stop. The birds turn the grounds into something between a park and a very opinionated aviary, adding unpredictable life to the already animated scene.

Roadside America in Real Time

The visit captured classic roadside serendipity. After exploring the loop—carefully navigating around a marshy area—the travelers spotted a snapping turtle attempting to cross the road. They played hero, cheering it on from a safe distance (“Go, turtle. Go. You got this, turtle”) without risking fingers on a “two-hander” snapper. An old airplane fuselage in the background only added to the “this is Roadside America, everybody” vibe.

Recent heavy rains had transformed the nearby Spring River into a flooding spectacle. What was once a picnic area sat underwater, a trash can half-submerged, turning a bridge into a temporary “bridge to nowhere.” Graffiti and philosophical musings on nearby surfaces captured the moment: “Let the world alter your imagination. Make your imagination alter the world.”

Why Stop at Red Oak II?

Reviewers expecting a quiet, Andy Griffith-style hamlet might be surprised. This is no sleepy Mayberry—it’s bolder, artsier, and more alive with personality. As the visitors observed, “There’s not much to do” misses the point entirely. You don’t come for structured activities. You come to walk slowly, gawk at relocated history, laugh at the birds, dodge hazards in the grass, and feel the charm of someone’s grand, quirky dream brought to life along America’s most famous highway.

Red Oak II rewards those willing to get out of the car and wander. It’s a love letter to rural Americana, preservation through reinvention, and the delightful weirdness that still hides just off the main drag. In a world of chain restaurants and predictable exits, places like this remind travelers why people still chase the old Route 66 magic.

Next time you’re rolling through Missouri, give yourself permission for the side trip. Listen for the peacocks. Watch for the turtle. And let Red Oak II alter your imagination, even just a little.

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