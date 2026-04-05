Families, builders, and speed enthusiasts will have a colorful new way to celebrate the Fourth of July in 2026 when downtown Sapulpa hosts “Rascals on Route 66,” a high-energy homemade go-kart derby inspired by classic soapbox racing and the spirit of the Little Rascals.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026, along Dewey Avenue — the historic path of Route 66 through Sapulpa. Check-in begins at 7:00 a.m., with racing starting at 8:30 a.m. (organizers recommend arriving early.)

This inaugural event will mark Oklahoma’s second soapbox-style derby of the year, following the Luther Fire Department’s annual race on June 6. It doubles as a major celebration of the Route 66 Centennial (1926–2026) and the nation’s 250th anniversary of Independence Day.

Four Exciting Divisions

Racing will feature four categories, each limited to a maximum of 26 entrants:

Ages 4–9 – Straightaway (gravity-powered downhill)

Ages 10–15 – Straightaway

Ages 16+ – Straightaway

Ages 18+ – Obstacle Course

Racers will compete on two parallel lanes spanning 150–250 feet. It’s a timed event (not head-to-head), with each driver getting one qualifying run. The top four in each category advance to championship runs, and the fastest three overall in each division will receive awards, presented in the early afternoon.

Creative Car Rules and “Best Looking” Contest

To protect Sapulpa’s newly resurfaced Dewey Avenue (completed in January 2026), all cars must use rubber wheels.

More importantly, every car must be extravagantly decorated with a fun, over-the-top theme. Examples include giant chickens, ice cream trucks, or Minecraft-inspired vehicles. Plain or undecorated cars will be disqualified.

A “Best Looking Car” contest will run alongside the races, with spectators able to vote for their favorite by paying $1 per vote. Trophies will also be awarded for best-looking carts in each category.

The official site describes the event as a “high-energy, Red Bull Soapbox- and Little Rascals-inspired” celebration featuring “build-your-own, push-powered race cars tearing down Route 66 on Dewey Street.”

Registration and Costs

Early registration : $25 per racer (deadline: May 25, 2026)

Late / day-of registration: $40–$45

Registration is available now at

https://rascalsonroute66.com/

. Space is limited, so early sign-up is encouraged. Spectators attend free.

A Full Day of Downtown Fun

Beyond the races, the event will feature live music, food vendors, shopping at local merchants, and family-friendly activities. Organizers hope the derby will highlight recent improvements to Sapulpa’s historic district and boost tourism along the Mother Road.

Tiffany Thompson, coordinator for the nonprofit See Sapulpa (the tourism arm of the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce), said the event is designed to be repeatable:

“We’re hoping to make this an annual event celebrating Route 66 and our beautiful downtown.” Thompson added. “I don’t think there’s another Route 66 event like it. There’ll be excitement with the colorful cars and races that children and their parents may enjoy together. Plus, we’ll have music and food and shopping… it’s just a great way to celebrate the holiday.”

Sponsors and Support

The event is supported by several local and regional sponsors, including:

Twin Turbo sponsors: Reed Architecture & Interiors (RAI) and Carletti Dentistry & Associates

Red Bull (providing energy drinks and merchandise)

Steve Grogan / Farmers Insurance (track insurance)

NEOKLA Region SCCA (timing system)

Ferrell’s Ranching and Land Management (650 hay bales for track safety)

Sponsorship opportunities start at $500 and are still available.

How to Get Involved

Register to race : Visit rascalsonroute66.com

Volunteer : Opportunities are listed on the website

Contact organizers : rascalsonroute66@gmail.com

Sponsor the event: Details available on the official site

Whether you’re building a wild-themed racer with your kids or just want to cheer on the creativity and speed, Rascals on Route 66 promises a memorable Independence Day filled with color, community, and classic small-town fun on historic Route 66.

For the latest updates, visit the official website or follow See Sapulpa and the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce.

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