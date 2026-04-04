Racers For Christ (RFC) has successfully wrapped up its ambitious Route 66 Road Trip America, a 10-day, nearly 2,500-mile journey along the historic Mother Road from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California.

The trip, which kicked off on March 25, 2026, at Illinois Harley-Davidson in Countryside, IL, concluded today—Good Friday, April 3, 2026—at the iconic Santa Monica Pier.

Led by RFC Executive Director Eddie Baugher and his wife Kelly, who serve as chaplains for the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, the couple traveled in a classic British sports car (a 1977 MG Midget or 1978 MGB).

A Historic Convergence of Milestones

The road trip was designed to celebrate several significant anniversaries in 2026:

Racers For Christ’s 55th anniversary

Route 66’s 100th anniversary (originally established in 1926)

NHRA’s 75th anniversary

America’s 250th birthday

Beyond the celebrations, the primary goals were to raise awareness and critical financial support for Racers For Christ’s ministry, which serves racers, rodders, fans, and the broader motorsports community with faith-based outreach and chaplaincy.

The journey also provided opportunities to connect personally with supporters, volunteers, and local racing communities along the route.

Journey Highlights and Stops

The Baughers followed a carefully planned itinerary with daily legs ranging from 52 to 365 miles. Key racing-related stops included:

Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, IL

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL

Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, OK (March 28)

Amarillo Dragway in Amarillo, TX (March 29)

Yearwood Performance in Albuquerque, NM

Winslow’s Standing on the Corner Park in Winslow, AZ

The In-N-Out Burger Dragstrip (Pomona, CA area) on April 2, with hopes of a stop at historic Pomona Dragstrip

Along the way, the public was encouraged to join stops, enter contests for NHRA event tickets and prizes, and purchase commemorative merchandise to support the ministry.

Getting Involved and Looking Ahead

Prior to the trip, Racers For Christ invited people to participate by joining for part or all of the journey, becoming sponsors (with levels from $1 to $10,000 offering perks like naming rights for stops or having names placed on the car), or donating directly. The organization emphasized the trip as both a fundraiser and a meaningful way to build community within motorsports.

With the successful completion of this inaugural Route 66 Road Trip America, Racers For Christ has strengthened its connections across the country while shining a light on its ongoing mission.

The ministry continues to serve those in the fast-paced world of racing with chaplaincy, encouragement, and faith-centered support.

For more information about Racers For Christ, upcoming events, or how to support their work, visit RacersForChrist.org.

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