Longtime Executive Director Beth Wiles (right) and incoming new director Katie Dreadfulwater

The Pulaski County Tourism Bureau is entering an exciting new chapter as longtime Executive Director Beth Wiles, CDME, retires after more than two decades of dedicated service to tourism along Missouri’s Route 66 corridor.

Effective June 12, 2026, leadership responsibilities have transitioned to Katie Dreadfulwater, who assumes the role of Chief Tourism Officer. The change was officially announced in early June and shared with partners, media, and stakeholders via email and the Bureau’s website.

In her farewell message, Beth Wiles reflected warmly on her 23-year tenure:

“I have truly enjoyed working with such a wide range of people throughout my 23 years with the Bureau—suppliers, media representatives, group travel planners, event organizers, destination peers, tourism partners, and the many visitors we have welcomed to Pulaski County, Missouri.

To those with whom I have built lasting friendships and close professional relationships, I will dearly miss working with, and alongside you. I leave with so many wonderful memories and a deep appreciation for the experiences.”

Beth Wiles’ Legacy

Since joining the organization, Beth guided the Pulaski County Tourism Bureau from its early days into a respected leader in destination marketing. Her accomplishments include:

Expanding marketing from traditional print and trade shows to a full suite of digital, social media, broadcast, podcast, and out-of-home campaigns.

Securing more than $1.4 million in additional marketing investments for Pulaski County through Missouri tourism grant programs.

Leading the development of the Route 66 Neon Park in St. Robert.

Paying off the Tourism Bureau building ahead of schedule and establishing both a crisis fund and discretionary funding program for community projects.

Strengthening visitor services, group outreach, performance analytics, and partnerships.

Beth shared her guiding philosophy as she departs:

“Continue looking forward, mix it up, and try new things. And always, always, keep the tourist in mind. If they are happy and excited, we all succeed.”

New Leadership: Katie Dreadfulwater

Katie Dreadfulwater brings more than 13 years of experience with the Pulaski County Tourism Bureau, having joined in January 2013. She has managed Visitor Center operations, retail, bookkeeping, board coordination, social media, event promotion, and group marketing. She is currently completing her Travel Marketing Professional (TMP) certification through the Southeast Tourism Society.

In her first statement as Chief Tourism Officer, Katie said:

“After 13 years of serving this community in tourism, I am honored to step up as Chief Tourism Officer… Our destination is a unique crossroads where Route 66 Americana meets scenic Ozark outdoor adventure. My goal is to ensure that when travelers visit us, they leave knowing exactly why our riverways, historic towns, and military heritage are so deeply special.”

Contact Update

All future correspondence should be directed to:

Katie Dreadfulwater, Chief Tourism Officer

katied@pulaskicountyusa.com

The Pulaski County Tourism Bureau remains fully operational and continues its mission of promoting the historic Route 66 communities, natural beauty, and attractions of Pulaski County, Missouri.

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