Look at this — purple prairie clover and the whole plot is humming. Not quiet-humming. Working-humming. That’s bees doing their job, and their job is one of the most underrated jobs on the planet.

I’ve been thinking about bees a lot lately. Not in some abstract, save-the-planet bumper sticker way, but just — practically. Standing here watching them move flower to flower, doing this same exact motion they’ve done for millions of years, long before there was a Route 66 to interrupt their fields with asphalt. And it occurred to me: everything we love about this road — the roadside diners, the pie, the wildflowers people stop to photograph — none of it exists without this. This unglamorous, unpaid, thankless work happening in a field most people drive right past at sixty-five miles an hour.

And that’s actually the part that got me thinking, because we tend to picture pollinators as a country thing — wildflowers out in some far field, miles from anywhere. But here’s this patch, roped off, doing the exact same work, surrounded by subdivisions and strip malls instead of pasture. The bees don’t know they’re in city limits. They just need the flowers to exist, wherever somebody let them.

I want to be clear about why I’m showing you this one specifically: not because it’s rare, but because it isn’t. I’ve been seeing this same thing mile after mile, town after town — from Illinois, down through Joplin, into Oklahoma, and beyond. Somebody, over and over, independently, made room for pollinators on purpose.

That’s really the story. Route 66 gets remembered as a road about cars, about speed, about neon and chrome and getting somewhere. But running the whole length of it, quietly, is this other thing — patches of ground where people decided the bees and butterflies get to keep their jobs. And it is a job. Pollinators aren’t decoration. They’re the reason there’s fruit on the trees and food on the table in every diner this road is famous for. We don’t think about that at sixty-five miles an hour. But somebody along this corridor is thinking about it enough to fence it off, mark it, and leave it alone.

Now, who’s actually behind any one of these patches — that changes stop to stop, and it’s usually one of three players.

Sometimes it’s the city. A municipality owns a median, a retention basin, an unused lot, and somewhere a public works department made the call to stop mowing it. That’s a policy decision, small as it looks. It means pollinator habitat is now competing with “tidy” as a civic value — which is a real shift from how public land’s been managed for the last hundred years.

Sometimes it’s a nonprofit. Groups like university extension programs or native-plant advocacy chapters usually aren’t the ones with their hands in the dirt — they’re the ones who show up with the right native seed mix for the region, the certification that tells a stranger this is intentional and not neglect, and the sign that explains what they’re looking at. Nonprofits are what turn scattered goodwill into something recognizable, town to town — which is probably why the same style of patch, the same purple, keeps showing up in my footage a hundred miles apart. That’s not coincidence. That’s a network.

And sometimes it’s a private business, working land it already owns, often with a tax incentive behind the decision. That one matters differently — it proves doing right by pollinators doesn’t have to cost a business anything, and can even pay it back. That’s coexistence as an economic argument, not just a noble one.

I’ll be straight with you — I don’t know which of the three is behind this particular patch in Collinsville, but it looked liked the city. The one in Joplin appeared to be a nonprofit. And Oklahoma and Kansas were private businesses with ropes, signs and little art projects. But that’s almost beside the point for this story. What matters is that all three keep landing on the same conclusion, separately, without coordinating — a city, a nonprofit, and a business owner all deciding, independently, that the bees are worth the rope. That convergence is the real story here, more than any one patch’s paperwork.

And there’s a piece of this that goes beyond conservation. For decades, the visual identity of this road has been almost entirely man-made — neon signs, painted murals, roadside kitsch. That’s what people drive the route to see. A purple field next to a gas station is a different kind of landmark. Nobody designed it. Somebody just permitted it. It gives these towns a second visual signature that doesn’t cost a mural budget — just restraint.

And once a town has a patch like this, it opens doors. I could see these becoming anchors for landscaping art projects — native plantings arranged and sequenced almost like a garden installation, blooming in waves instead of all at once. I could see them becoming stops on an actual educational tour, interpretive signage explaining what’s growing and who’s visiting it, maybe a whole self-guided pollinator trail running parallel to the Mother Road itself. A nonprofit could run the programming. A city or a business could host the ground. Either way, that turns a patch from something you drive past into something you stop for.

So here’s what I’d ask, if you’re running this road yourself: when you see one of these — and you will, there are more than people realize — respect the rope. Don’t cut through it, don’t pick from it, don’t assume it’s a lot somebody forgot to mow. It wasn’t forgotten. Somebody chose it.

Gouda and I are going to keep on stopping at these industrial art projects and environmental work zones. They not only are a great place to stretch your legs, but get an education on how industry, environment and ecology are working together along the Mother Road.