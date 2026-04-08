This year, the roar of the 68th Daytona 500 wasn’t just about stock cars — it was also a high-octane tribute to one of Pixar’s most beloved franchises. Disney teamed up with NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway to celebrate 20 years of Cars, complete with a life-size Lightning McQueen photo op, a Piston Cup backdrop, and fans lining up to sign the actual start/finish line.

The big reveal? A fresh wave of exclusive NASCAR x Disney/Pixar Cars merchandise, all available only at Walmart. It’s the perfect full-circle moment for a movie that turned Route 66 nostalgia and racetrack grit into a global phenomenon.

From a Road Trip to Radiator Springs: The Birth of a Franchise

Pixar’s Cars didn’t start in a boardroom — it began on the open road. Director John Lasseter (with co-creators Joe Ranft and Jorgen Klubien) drew direct inspiration from a cross-country drive along historic Route 66. The trip highlighted the fading small towns bypassed by superhighways, which became the emotional heart of Radiator Springs.

Released in 2006, Cars followed hotshot rookie Lightning McQueen as he learns that life isn’t just about winning — it’s about the friends (and detours) along the way.

The film exploded into a franchise: Cars 2 (2011) took the gang global with spy antics, while Cars 3 (2017) brought it full throttle back to the track with mentorship themes. Spin-offs like Planes (2013) and Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) expanded the anthropomorphic vehicle universe.

Two decades later, Cars remains Pixar’s love letter to American motorsport, friendship, and the simple joy of a dirt-road pit stop. The 20th anniversary kicked off in earnest in April 2026, but Daytona gave it the ultimate starting flag.

The Heart of the Highway: Route 66’s Deep Connection to Pixar’s Cars

At its core, Cars is Pixar’s heartfelt love letter to Historic Route 66 — the legendary “Mother Road” that once carried millions of travelers across America from Chicago to Los Angeles. The entire emotional backbone of the story — a flashy racer forced to slow down in a forgotten desert town — sprang directly from director John Lasseter’s own family road trip along the route in 2000.

Lasseter returned to Pixar inspired by the small towns that had thrived during the highway’s golden age but were largely bypassed and left behind when the interstate system arrived in the 1950s and ’60s. He enlisted Route 66 historian Michael Wallis (who also voices the Sheriff in the film) to lead multiple research trips with the Pixar team.

They drove the old road in rented Cadillacs, soaking in the neon signs, quirky roadside attractions, mom-and-pop diners, and the resilient spirit of the communities still fighting to keep the Mother Road alive.

The fictional town of Radiator Springs isn’t based on one single place — it’s a loving composite of many real Route 66 stops, capturing the nostalgia, humor, and faded glory of the highway. Here are some of the most direct connections:

Seligman, Arizona — Often cited as the strongest single influence on Radiator Springs’ nostalgic small-town vibe, complete with vintage signs, classic cars, and quirky shops. Local barber Angel Delgadillo (a key figure in the Route 66 revival) spent hours sharing stories with the Pixar crew.

Cadillac Ranch, Amarillo, Texas — The iconic art installation of half-buried Cadillacs directly inspired the jagged Cadillac Range mountains that loom over Radiator Springs.

Cozy Cone Motel — Sally’s cone-shaped rooms are a playful twist on the famous Wigwam Motels (teepee-style cabins still standing in Holbrook, Arizona, and San Bernardino, California) and the retro neon signage of the Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

Ramone’s Body Shop — Modeled after the striking Art Deco U-Drop Inn (also known as Tower Station) in Shamrock, Texas.

Flo’s V8 Café — Inspired by the Midpoint Café in Adrian, Texas (the geographic halfway point of Route 66), and its longtime owner Fran Houser, whose famous pies even influenced the menu at Cars Land.

Fillmore — The peace-loving VW bus was based on real-life Route 66 legend Bob Waldmire , an artist and environmentalist who traveled and painted along the road in his own VW bus.

Lizzie’s Radiator Springs Curios — A blend of classic roadside souvenir shops, including the Jack Rabbit Trading Post in Joseph City, Arizona (famous for its giant “Here It Is” sign, echoed in the film) and the Sandhills Curiosity Shop in Erick, Oklahoma.

Mater — His rusty tow truck design drew from a real historic tow truck (sometimes called “Tow Tater”) displayed at Cars on the Route in Galena, Kansas.

Even the desert landscapes and winding roads echo real stretches of the Southwest, including areas near Monument Valley and scenic byways that still feel like driving through Ornament Valley.

Then vs. Now: The NASCAR Connection Is Stronger Than Ever

From day one, Cars celebrated NASCAR’s culture. Today, the crossover is official — and massive. Mattel’s NASCAR x Cars die-cast line has been running strong for years, blending movie favorites with real drivers reimagined as animated racers.

At the 2026 Daytona event, the new merch lineup bridges the gap perfectly:

Die-casts featuring Lightning McQueen alongside NASCAR-inspired originals like Ryan “Inside” Laney, Bubba Wheelhouse, and Carstin “Ace” Dillon (a clear nod to Austin Dillon).

Playsets like the Radiator Springs Rescue Road Raceway (with McQueen and Chick Hicks) and the high-drama Lane Change Race set (McQueen vs. Carstin “Ace” Dillon, complete with crash-inducing switches).

Talking toys, Tonies audio figures, color-changing cars, mini-racer 3-packs, and even exclusive LEGO Speed Champions and DUPLO sets starring McQueen and Mater.

It’s all exclusive to Walmart, proving the franchise’s staying power with a new generation of fans.

Cars taught kids (and adults) that winning isn’t everything — sometimes the real victory is a tow home from your best friend or a quiet night under the desert stars. By teaming up with NASCAR for the 20th anniversary, Disney and Pixar aren’t just selling toys; they’re keeping that spirit alive on the biggest stage in American racing.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan signing the Daytona line or a new parent picking up that first die-cast for your kid, one thing’s clear: Lightning McQueen is still the hottest thing on wheels — and the road ahead looks faster than ever.

By weaving these authentic details into the film, Pixar didn’t just create a fun animated world — they preserved and celebrated the fading Americana of Route 66. The movie helped spark renewed interest in the historic highway, bringing new generations of fans on real-life road trips to seek out the very places that inspired Lightning McQueen’s life-changing pit stop.

Twenty years later, that connection feels stronger than ever. The 2026 Daytona 500 anniversary event — with its NASCAR crossovers and fresh merch — shows how the franchise continues to blend high-speed racing with the slower, friendlier spirit of the open road. It’s a reminder that sometimes the best journeys aren’t about crossing the finish line first, but about the detours, the neon lights, and the folks you meet along the way.

Life is a highway… and Route 66 is where Pixar learned to drive it.

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