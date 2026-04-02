The asphalt is heating up and the neon is glowing a little brighter—welcome to the Sweet Sixteen Mile Marker of the Pit Stop Playoffs, where Route 66’s most iconic stops keep cruising forward in a bracket that celebrates nostalgia, storytelling, and pure Americana.

Much like the unpredictability that made “March Madness” famous for its upsets and Cinderella runs, the Mother Road has delivered its own surprises—and we’re just getting started.

The Starting Line Region

Top seed Lou Mitchell’s Diner continues to prove that a great journey begins with a great meal, cruising past Ariston Café in a battle of breakfast legends.

Meanwhile, the towering roadside icon Gemini Giant flexed its fiberglass muscle, outlasting the quirky charm of Henry’s Rabbit Ranch.

Classic Americana meets cosmic kitsch—and the Giant stands tall.

High Plains Drive Region

Here’s where the bracket busted wide open. The underdog Glenrio Historic District—a ghostly echo of Route 66’s past—rolled over the colorful spectacle of Cadillac Ranch.

Not to be outdone, the delightfully off-kilter Leaning Tower of Texas tipped past the Devil’s Rope Museum, proving that personality still wins on the plains.

Ozark Highway Region

The vintage glow of Boots Court Motel keeps shining, knocking out the scenic Rainbow Curve Bridge.

But the real surprise?

Cars on the Route, channeling Pixar-inspired nostalgia, racing past the beloved Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store. Animation meets asphalt—and fans are loving it.

The Sunset Stretch Region

Out west, the teepee-shaped Wigwam Motel continues its dream run, parking past the legendary Jack Rabbit Trading Post.

And in one of the most spirited matchups, Standin’ on the Corner Park strummed its way past Randy’s Donuts, proving that music, memory, and a simple street corner can still steal the spotlight.

Sixteen iconic stops. Eight will move on to the next round. From diners to deserts, neon to nostalgia, the Sweet Sixteen Mile Marker reminds us why Route 66 isn’t just a road—it’s a rolling storybook.

Buckle up… the next stretch is where legends are made.

The Sweet Sixteen Mile Marker

The Starting Line Region

1. Lou Mitchell’s Diner over 5. Ariston Café

2. Gemini Giant over 6. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch

High Plains Drive Region

9. Glenrio Historic District over 4. Cadillac Ranch

3. Leaning Tower of Texas over 2. Devil’s Rope Museum

Ozark Highway Region

1. Boots Court Motel over 4. Rainbow Curve Bridge

6. Cars on the Route over 2. Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store

The Sunset Stretch Region

1 Wigwam Motel over 4 Jack Rabbit Trading Post

2 Standin’ on the Corner Park over 11 Randy’s Donuts

Earlier Rounds

The Scenic 32

The Starting Line Region

1. Lou Mitchell’s Diner over 9. Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station

5. Ariston Café over 4. Cozy Dog Drive-In

6. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch over 3. Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum

2. Gemini Giant over 7. Pink Elephant Antique Mall

High Plains Drive Region

9. Glenrio Historic District over 1. Tower Station and U-Drop Inn Café

4. Cadillac Ranch over 5. Big Texan Steak Ranch

3. Leaning Tower of Texas over 11. Route 66 Monument

2. Devil’s Rope Museum over 10. Blue Swallow Motel

Ozark Highway Region

1. Boots Court Motel over 9. Rock Cafe

4. Rainbow Curve Bridge over 5. Galena Mining & Historical Museum

6. Cars on the Route over 3. Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum

2. Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store over 7. Coleman Theatre

The Sunset Stretch Region

1 Wigwam Motel over 9 Petrified Forest National Park

4 Jack Rabbit Trading Post over 12 Santa Monica Pier / End of Route 66 Sign

11 Randy’s Donuts over 3 Meteor Crater

2 Standin’ on the Corner Park over 7 Oatman Highway Burros

The First Cruise

Region 1 – “The Starting Line”

1. Lou Mitchell’s Diner over 16. 66 Drive-In Theater

2. Gemini Giant over 15. Munger Moss Motel

3. Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum over 14. Wagon Wheel Motel

4. Cozy Dog Drive-In over 13. Meramec Caverns

5. Ariston Café over 12. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

6. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch over 11. Gateway Arch National Park

7. Pink Elephant Antique Mall over 10. Soulsby’s Shell Service Station

9. Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station over 8. World’s Largest Catsup Bottle

Region 2 – “Ozark Highway”

1. Boots Court Motel over 16. Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios

2. Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store over 15. Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park

3. Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum over 14. Oklahoma Route 66 Museum

4. Rainbow Curve Bridge over 13. Threatt Filling Station

5. Galena Mining & Historical Museum over 12. Seaba Station Motorcycle Museum

6. Cars on the Route over 11. Round Barn

7. Coleman Theatre over 10. Pops 66

9. Rock Café over 8. Blue Whale of Catoosa

Region 3 – “High Plains Drive”

1. Tower Station and U-Drop Inn Café over 16. Tinkertown Museum

2. Devil’s Rope Museum over 15. Rio Puerco Bridge

3. Leaning Tower of Texas over 14. Kimo Theater

4. Cadillac Ranch over 13. 66 Diner

5. Big Texan Steak Ranch over 12. Blue Hole

11. Route 66 Monument over 6. Palo Duro Canyon State Park

7. 10. Blue Swallow Motel over Midpoint Café

8. 9. Glenrio Historic District over Vega Motel

Region 4 – “The Sunset Stretch”

1 Wigwam Motel over 16 Bagdad Café

2 Standin’ on the Corner Park over 15 California Route 66 Museum

3 Meteor Crater over 14 Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner

4 Jack Rabbit Trading Post over 13 Arizona Route 66 Museum

12 Santa Monica Pier / End of Route 66 Sign over 5 Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In

11 Randy’s Donuts over 6 Hackberry General Store

7 Oatman Highway Burros over 10 Roy’s Motel & Café

9 Petrified Forest National Park over 8 Lowell Observatory

Winners of the First Four - El Trovatore Motel as 13 seed winner, Mr. D’z as 14, California Route 66 Museum as 15, Bagdad Café as 16

First Four

El Trovatore Motel (Kingman, AZ) over Arizona Route 66 Museum (Kingman, AZ)

Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner (Kingman, AZ) over Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Café (Victorville, CA)

California Route 66 Museum (Victorville, CA) over Shields Date Garden (Indio, CA)

Bagdad Café (Newberry Springs, CA) over Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch (Oro Grande, CA)

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