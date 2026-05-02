Classic Cars & Chrome – Showcasing vintage vehicles, road stories, and interviews from car shows, including Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa and Route 66 Rides in Gallup.

This summer, from June 1 through mid-August, the Route 66 Americana Archive is taking storytelling to the pavement with its ambitious Roadside Recording Sessions tour—an immersive, county-by-county journey along the historic Mother Road.

The name of the podcast is Pier to Pier. Each county is an episode and each episode will feature a 2–3 hour live recording session at iconic Route 66 establishments, bringing together three to eight local voices per stop.

From business owners and elected officials to artists, authors, media personalities, and lifelong Route 66 enthusiasts, every episode promises a dynamic cast of characters who embody the spirit and legacy of America’s most legendary highway.

Approved by the Route 66 Centennial Commission, this project is more than a podcast or blog—it’s a living archive of culture, commerce, and community.

Pier to Pier will be hosted by Jason Spiess. He is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and content consultant with over 30 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies.

Spiess has worked as a guest correspondent for a number of local and global news organizations from Super Talk 1270AM Bismarck to CNBC to the BBC World. He engages in one-on-one, in-depth conversations and round-table discussions that center around topics that enhance communities and promote culture.

His non-political approach to subjects and non-polarizing discourse, provide the venue for an intelligent conversation and free flowing engagements.

He has interviewed hundreds of extraordinary men and women of science, politics, art, business, sports, technology, literature and entertainment. These conversations are truly one-of-a-kind, often infused with humor, emotion, intelligence, and passion.

Spiess is also a father, cancer survivor, gardener, canine companion, published author, hiker of trails, listener of birds and graduate of North Dakota State University.

Former NBA All Star and Utah Jazz Mark Eaton talks to Jason Spiess at the Rocky Mountain Energy and Infrastructure Conference in Jackson Hole, Wy. Photo by Kevin Tobosa

According to Spiess, this project is about education and awareness at the core. It is also about simple stewardship and community building. Each story is another building block in the county’s Route 66 archives.

All voices are welcome on the Mother Road.

Roadside Recording Sessions are hosted at diners, parks, museums, events, and even alongside a roadside iconic stop or three.

Pier to Pier and Route 66 Americana Archive promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

The Pier to Pier Podcast is a rolling tribute to Americana—one mile, one story, and one voice at a time.

Weekly programming segments adds depth and personality, including:

Classic Cars & Chrome – Showcasing vintage vehicles, road stories, and interviews from car shows, including Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa and Route 66 Rides in Gallup. Sponsored by The Crude Life Route 66 Events – Highlighting festivals and happenings along the route. Sponsored by Meridian Energy Road Dogs on 66 – Featuring pet-friendly stops for travelers and their companions. Sponsored by Gouda Vibes Only Route 66 Reset – Exploring mental health and wellness through the lens of the open road. Sponsored by TBA Mother Road Madness - A weekly interactive session that is powered by the Mother Road’s history, icons, eateries and Americana with special prizes.

The interviews, images and produced content may and will be used for Route 66 tourism promotion, social media campaigns, county and municipal websites, museums and exhibits, historical archives and educational outreach.

The central mission of this project is for each Route 66 County to have an opportunity to preserve a chapter in history. A hosted community storytelling event that will produce a reusable content library for years to come. This is public participation in a growing Route 66 archive of Americana, history and culture.

Route 66 is more than a road—it is a reflection of America’s people, places, and perseverance. It’s time to celebrate the road that has produced more stories, innovations and inspired works of art than miles from pier to pier.

Anyone interested in participating or sponsoring a Route 66 Pier to Pier Roadside Recording Session, email hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com