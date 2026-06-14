Pier to Pier Podcast Will County: Inside the Beller Auto Museum, Where the Road Still Smells Like 1932

You won’t find a velvet rope at the Beller Auto Museum. You won’t find admission tickets, either. What you will find, tucked about 500 yards off the old Joliet Road alignment of Route 66 in Romeoville, Illinois, is something increasingly rare in the age of climate-controlled showrooms and museum-grade glass cases: ninety vintage automobiles you can actually touch.

“Open the door, take a look, sit inside,” says Jordan Beller, the museum’s founder, owner, and — by his own cheerful admission — the primary reason it exists at all. “These are not cars that are roped off.”

One of them even has a sign inviting visitors to honk the horn.

The First Car

Jordan Beller was fourteen years old when he decided he wanted a car. Not just any car. He had done his research at the local library, and he had made up his mind.

“By the time I was 14, I had figured out exactly what I wanted and bought it,” he says. “A ‘32 Ford Roadster.”

He drove it for about a year. Then he started customizing it — lowering it, swapping out the stock Ford engine for a Cadillac unit, making it faster. He never got rid of it. Decades later, the car is still somewhere in the museum, though Beller admits it has been partially disassembled over the years, pieces redistributed across projects and decades.

“I still have my first car,” he says, then pauses. “And cars after that. And I’ve had hundreds between.”

That first purchase in 1954 set the trajectory for everything that followed. The library research. The deliberate eye. The specific obsession with the Ford years 1928 through 1932, which now form the backbone of a collection that occupies a large facility just down the road from Delray’s Chicken Basket — itself a Route 66 landmark — and about seven miles from Joliet.

Why 1932?

Ask Jordan Beller what’s special about a 1932 Ford and the answer comes quickly: everything.

“It was the first year for the V8 Ford,” he explains. “And you can interchange a later engine — or a later other-manufacturer engine — into it pretty easily. And they’re just beautiful to look at.”

The 1932 model sits at a particular intersection in automotive history: old enough to carry the elegant proportions of the early motor age, new enough to carry genuine power. Hot rodders have coveted the ‘32 Ford for generations for exactly this reason. Beller knew it when he was a teenager, and the collection he built over the next seventy years reflects that early certainty.

Of his roughly ninety vehicles, the vast majority are Fords from the 1928–1932 window. A handful of others snuck in — a few non-Fords acquired because something about them caught his eye.

“I like what I like,” he says with a shrug. “You walk up to something, it’s not a Ford, doesn’t keep you from buying it. So that’s how they showed up here.”

He is also a member of approximately 66 automotive clubs — a number that is almost certainly not a coincidence given his location on the Mother Road, though he admits he may have let some memberships lapse.

The Cars Nobody Else Wanted

Some of the most interesting pieces in the museum arrived through channels that have nothing to do with auction houses or classified ads in glossy magazines.

There is a green truck that Beller found through a Model A Club newsletter. It had been sitting in a garage since 1953 — plates, tires, and all — when its owner, an elderly man heading to a nursing home, walked over to his neighbor’s house to sell it. The neighbor was a Model A guy who didn’t collect ‘32 Fords. He came to look anyway. The car started. It ran fine. Beller bought it in the 1980s.

There is a red truck with just over 4,000 miles on it that never carried a license plate, because it spent its working life inside an airport, ferrying fuel to small planes so workers wouldn’t have to climb wing ladders with cans.

There is a car Beller acquired from the backyard of a man who was going to prison, tipped off by someone at a parts store who thought it would be a good deed to help the fellow get things in order before he left.

And then there are the “original” cars — vehicles so untouched that restorers visit specifically to study them, hunting for factory paint marks and overspray patterns on the inside of hoods. These cars look rough. That’s the point. They are primary sources, not finished products.

“People come to look at those to see where the original paint mark was on the side, and where this was and where that was,” Beller explains. “Any overspray on the inside of the hood, et cetera — because it’s factory. Not touched by anybody since then.”

A Museum Without Ropes

The Beller Auto Museum has been open to visitors since around 2000–2002, though the collection itself has been growing since 1992 across three different locations. There is no admission fee. There is no tour schedule. You show up, Jordan Beller or someone on his small staff shows you around, and you are encouraged to interact with the cars.

About forty of the ninety vehicles run. How many actually drive is, as Beller puts it, “another question.”

“Some of them have been sitting around for 50, 60 years,” he says. “They can’t all run. Someday they could, if I live long enough. But that’s open for debate.”

Visitors range from die-hard Ford gearheads to Jaguar club members to license plate collectors who quietly browse the museum’s wall of plates before revealing their true purpose and buying a stack of them at the end of the tour. There are sign collectors who only admit their interest once the walking tour is finished. There is an archive of 6,000 Ford advertisements clipped from magazines and newspapers between 1928 and 1932. There is, apparently, a bear in a bathtub somewhere.

The museum operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which means donations are tax-deductible. But Beller is candid about the institution’s future. He funds the museum himself. His daughter is not a car person. When he goes, the funding goes with him.

“It has to close,” he says, without apparent regret. “It’s funded by me. It’s out of money when I go. That’s it.”

He pauses a beat.

“Most of them go away because of the owner dying or major funder dying or losing interest or whatever. It’s hard to get money for a museum.”

On Route 66

The Beller Auto Museum sits right off the old Joliet Road alignment — the alternate Route 66 corridor that ran through Romeoville until around 1966. Mark Serratore, representing the village of Romeoville and special guest co-host of the Pier to Pier Podcast interview with Beller, notes that the road runs right up through Renwick and continues south through Crest Hill and into Joliet.

“We’re real close to Route 66,” Serratore says. “For those classic car lovers out there, if they want to check out something different.”

There is a logic to the geography. Route 66 and the automobile are, as Beller puts it, connected “in a roundabout sort of way.” The road was built for cars. The infrastructure that grew up around it — gas stations, motels, drive-ins, diners — emerged because automobiles made movement possible and comfortable in new ways.

Phillips 66, famously, got its name from a company car reportedly clocking 66 miles per hour on Route 66 during a test drive, an origin story that neatly fuses the highway’s identity with the culture of the automobile.

Jordan Beller drove Route 66 himself, during his Army service in peacetime. He would make the 600-plus mile round trip home on weekends, covering the distance in six hours and twenty minutes. He remembers passing a state trooper and the cruiser not even starting up to give chase.

“It just knew,” he says, “that you couldn’t be caught.”

What’s for Sale

As the museum enters what Beller describes as its final chapter, some vehicles have become available.

The most requested piece is the black 1932 Ford Open Roadster — a topless convertible that Beller bought from an Indiana advertisement after a friend told him, “If you don’t buy it, I will.”

For years it sat in relative obscurity. Then interest exploded. He has turned down $65,000 for it.

The 1932 Fords as a category are the most reliably valuable vehicles in the collection, with open cars commanding more than closed ones. A photo truck in its original paint is among the rarer pieces — Ford did not build many of them, and this one looks it. The hooky bus — a passenger vehicle Beller assembled over thirty years by cannibalizing four other buses — will not be sold. It now has a modern engine and drivetrain and represents too much accumulated effort and affection to part with for anything short of retirement money.

Everything else, Beller says, is theoretically available.

“Make me an offer and I’ll see if I’m in the mood.”

A Living Archive

What makes the Beller Auto Museum worth a detour off any Route 66 itinerary is not just the density of rare Fords in one place — though ninety cars is not nothing. It is the sensibility behind it. Jordan Beller did not build a shrine. He built a place where the cars remain alive enough to be encountered rather than merely observed.

The man who started collecting at fourteen and never really stopped is now approaching ninety himself, and he is remarkably clear-eyed about the arithmetic of that situation. The museum will not outlast him. That is not a failure — it is an honest accounting.

Collections like his exist because someone cared enough to accumulate them, maintain them, and let strangers come look. When the someone is gone, the thing changes.

Until then, the door is open. The horn works. And somewhere in Romeoville, 500 yards off old Route 66, a black 1932 Ford Roadster sits waiting for someone to make the right offer on a good day.

The Beller Auto Museum is located in Romeoville, Illinois, in Will County, approximately 13 miles down the road from Delray’s Chicken Basket on Route 66. The museum is free to visit and operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To arrange a visit or inquire about vehicles, contact the museum through their website - click here for website

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