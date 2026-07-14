Pier to Pier Podcast: Webb City, Will Rogers and Big Mike

It’s Tuesday on the Pier to Pier Podcast, which means Route 66 Educational Awareness Day, and host Jason Spiess kept the promise of his weekly rundown — a little history, a little information, and a reminder that Route 66 is best experienced at something other than highway speed.

Webb City Chamber of Commerce and Route 66 Visitor Center

Spiess’s first stop was the Webb City Chamber of Commerce, which does double duty as the town’s Route 66 Visitor Center. He sat down with Executive Director LeeAnn Crider and Membership Director Whitney Heckart to talk about what the role looks like on the ground.

Foot traffic, they explained, is unpredictable — some days bring 30 to 40 travelers through the door, other days three, other days none, largely dependent on how far along travelers are in their run out of Chicago. The Chamber sits at 112 West Broadway, right on the corner where Route 66 makes its turn through town — a geographic quirk Spiess compared to the highway’s famous corner in Winslow, Arizona.

Spiess noted his own route to Webb City came by way of Joplin, where he was covering the Great Race, with a backtrack to see the Superman Museum (”Superman on 66”) in nearby Carterville. That stop led to a conversation about the old Route 66 Event Center in Webb City, now city-owned and rented out for weddings, graduations, luncheons, and Chamber functions — booked, Crider said, just about every weekend.

Asked what she’d tell a traveler from anywhere in the world about Webb City, Crider pointed to the town’s Main Street shops, its parks and farmers markets, its nature spots, and — repeatedly — its people. The conversation also turned to the Webb City movie theater on Route 66, which recently marked roughly 80 years in operation. Still a single-screen operation, the theater has kept its interior largely original, offers tours when open, and is set to become a Route 66 passport stamp location.

Will Rogers Museum, Claremore, Oklahoma

From Webb City, the show moved to Claremore, Oklahoma — about 20 miles northeast of Tulsa — for a conversation with Tad Jones, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Museum. Jones explained how Will Rogers’ roots in northeastern Oklahoma helped shape the public figure who would become a national icon.

Jones also ran through a cluster of nearby attractions and Claremore natives:

the Blue Whale of Catoosa, recently renovated and getting a new gift shop

a stretch of Route 66 pavement in Tulsa engineered to “sing” a tune (Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” and “Get Your Kicks on Route 66” among the songs) as cars drive over it

the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore, home to what Jones described as the world’s largest privately held gun collection — more than 15,000 guns and roughly 10,000 additional artifacts, donated to the state of Oklahoma in the 1970s and currently undergoing renovation

and the Claremore Museum of History

He also listed Claremore’s roster of notable natives and namesakes: Helen Walton, wife of Sam Walton; astronaut Stuart Roosa, who flew around the moon on Apollo 14; Andy Payne, winner of the late-1920s transcontinental Bunion Derby; playwright Lynn Riggs, author of Green Grow the Lilacs, which became the musical Oklahoma!; and singer Patti Page.

The interview also underscored the importance of preserving that legacy through the Will Rogers Museum. Through exhibits, memorabilia, and storytelling, the museum offers a deeper look into how one Oklahoman became a national treasure.

More than a history lesson, the conversation revealed how Route 66 and Will Rogers remain intertwined symbols of American identity.

Dan and Lydia, traveling together from Phoenix, got a shoutout this episode as this week’s featured Route 66 travelers.

Yee-Haw!

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Friendly Friday

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.