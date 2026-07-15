Pier to Pier Podcast: Vintage Autos, Classic Chrome & Route 66 in Oklahoma

Wednesday means Classic Car and Chrome Day on the Pier to Pier Podcast, and host Jason Spiess kept the theme rolling with a stop in Romeoville, Illinois, a Route 66 update on Oklahoma’s road and Big Mike in Seligman yee-haws travelers making their way across the Mother Road.

Will County’s Hidden Gem: The Beller Auto Museum

Romeoville sits in Will County, roughly the same stretch of Route 66 that includes Joliet, but as Spiess noted, its proximity to Chicago and Joliet often makes it one of the “fly-by” communities that road travelers pass without a second look. The Route 66 Americana Archive’s county-by-county documentation project brought him there anyway, with stops planned for both a village representative and one of the largest vintage Ford collections in the country.

Mark Serratore, representing the village of Romeoville, walked through the town’s Route 66 history: the road ran through Romeoville as the official route for roughly its first ten years before becoming an alternate route — known locally as the Joliet Road — until around 1966. Within Romeoville the route runs through the Renwick area before continuing on toward Joliet through Crest Hill.

Museum owner Jordan Beller gave a tour through both the collection and his own history as a collector. He started at age 14 after deciding cars were a more practical hobby than trains, and by that age he’d already bought his first car — a 1932 Ford Roadster, purchased in 1954. He began sharing his collection publicly around 1992, moving through two earlier locations before landing at the current facility, which he believes opened around 2000 or 2002.

The museum now holds roughly 90 vehicles, more than 90 percent of them Fords, with the bulk of the collection dating from 1928 to 1932. Beller pointed to 1932 as his favorite model year — the first year Ford offered a V8 — and said about 40 of the vehicles in the collection still run, though “run” and “drive regularly” aren’t always the same thing after decades in storage.

He’s a member of dozens of automotive clubs — by his own count, around 66 of them, prompting Spiess to note the coincidence with the road’s number — including the Ford Model A Club, which alone claims roughly 9,000 members split across two separate organizations.

The conversation also touched on how much has changed in the automotive world. Beller argued most of it has been positive — modern cars are more fuel-efficient and require less routine maintenance — with one exception: newer vehicles can drain their own batteries through onboard computers if they sit unused for too long, and their complexity increasingly requires specialized, dealer-level diagnostic equipment rather than a home mechanic’s toolkit.

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Oklahoma’s Route 66: A State Built Around the Mother Road

From Romeoville, the show shifted to conversation with Tim Gatz, Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a member of the Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Gatz laid out Oklahoma’s Route 66 footprint in detail, starting with the state originally had roughly 415 miles of the route when it was completed, with re-routings over the years, particularly through the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas. About 400 of those miles remain drivable today, and more than half of that mileage is still part of the active state highway system — meaning Route 66 continues to serve as a working transportation corridor for Oklahoma’s agricultural, energy, and industrial supply chains, not just a nostalgia route.

Gatz traced that relationship back further than the hlighway itself. Oklahoma didn’t achieve statehood until 1907, and Route 66 was only the latest chapter in a longer history of the state serving as a transportation corridor — one that includes the Great Western Cattle Trail, the Chisholm Trail, and early military roads. He noted that more than two-thirds of Oklahoma’s population still lives within 25 miles of Route 66 today, including the state’s two largest metro areas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Gatz, who grew up a couple of blocks from the route and crossed it twice a day on his way to and from school, also credited Tulsa’s Cyrus Avery with both establishing the route’s path and helping pull Oklahoma’s broader road system “out of the mud” in the highway’s early years.

The show’s recurring travelers segment featured Kristen and Ed, a pair making their way along Route 66 with a home base they described as “everywhere,” most recently Sarasota, Florida.

Yee-Haw!

Music on the Pier to Pier Podcast and Route 66 Americana Archive

California Dreaming - The Moody River Band

Living The Crude Life - The Rest Stop Rebels

When I See You Frown - The Mother Roadies

Highway Fever - The Rest Stop Rebels

Under The Same Moon - The Mother Roadies

Pier to Pier - The Mother Roadies

You the Road and the Night - Brook West

Eggs, Ethics & Energy - The Mother Roadies

Shelby Road - Brooks West

Highway of Ghosts - The Mother Roadies

Behind the Smoke Shack - The Roadside Rebels

America the Beautiful - The Mother Roadies

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The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Friendly Friday

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.