Pier to Pier Podcast: Tow Mater’s Hometown & Family Friendly Friday on Route 66

The Pier to Pier Podcast rolled into its “Friday Family Fun Day” installment this week, with host Jason Spiess setting the tone early: a full episode built around family-friendly and pet-friendly stops along Route 66, paired with a music lineup curated specifically for kids riding along on the road trip.

It’s part of a week-long pilot rollout for the show, broadcasting live from various places along the Mother Road.

Cars on the Route: Galena, Kansas’s Piece of Pixar History

The episode’s featured stop was Cars on the Route in Galena, Kansas, where Spiess sat down with owners Renee and Billy Joe Charles.

According to Renee, the business traces back to a 1951 International Harvester boom truck that had been sitting, rusted and forgotten, against a brick wall in Galena. She said the truck was spotted by a Pixar team scouting Route 66 while researching the Cars franchise, and that its weathered character is what led animators to base the character Tow Mater on it.

Renee traced the site’s history back to 2006, when she and her sister set out to convert the building — then being used as storage — into a farmers market. Galena, she explained, had become a food desert at the time after its IGA grocery store closed. The building’s owner backed the idea, and it was during the cleanup process that the truck’s connection to Tow Mater came to light.

The location has since grown to include a restaurant, gift shop, and photo-friendly attractions, including the original truck, a drive-through sign at “Luigi’s Pit Stop,” and a homemade muffler man named Frex — built by Renee’s husband and grandchildren — who was destroyed in a fire and is currently being rebuilt as “Frex 2.0.” Renee noted the picnic area outside sees regular use from travelers passing through.

On-Air Games: Camping, the Alphabet, and Word Play

Beyond the Galena interview, the episode leaned heavily into recurring family-oriented bits. Spiess walked listeners through a camping segment aimed at road-tripping families, working in a lighthearted warning about nighttime raccoon visitors before cueing the accompanying song.

He also revived a classic road-trip pastime — the alphabet game, played by spotting letters in order on road signs, license plates, and business names along the highway — as a lead-in to an alphabet-themed dance number. A separate segment built around syllable counting walked through one-syllable words up through six-syllable words as a vocabulary game for young listeners.

Four-Legged Travelers: Gouda and Fast Eddie

Spiess also gave airtime to the podcast’s ongoing “four-legged travel companions” thread. He described his dog, Gouda — a Vizsla Chesapeake mix — as combining the high energy of a Vizsla with the stubbornness of a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, requiring significant daily exercise. He said running Gouda at dog parks and state parks along Route 66 is a regular part of the road trip, and that those stops are also where Gouda meets other dogs.

One of those meetings — with a pug named Fast Eddie — inspired a dedicated tribute song played later in the episode, alongside a separate song written for Gouda herself.

Music Played This Episode

“Bang A Pop Lock”

“Home on the Range”

“Number Party”

“Midnight Bandits”

“Yes We Have No Rabbits”

“Alphabet Song”

“The Knight at the County Fair”

“Fast Eddie”

“Gouda Vibes Only at the Beach”

“Syllables are Fun”

“Home”

“America the Beautiful”

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Friday — Family Friendly Day on Route 66

Saturday — Storyteller Saturdays

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Regan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.