Pier to Pier Podcast: The Duck Stop, Dell Rhea's Chicken and Small Businesses on Route 66

Host Jason Spiess opened this edition of the Pier to Pier Podcast—a show dedicated to Route 66 travelers, enthusiasts, businesses, and associations—with the show’s signature energy, welcoming listeners to a Monday focused on small business spotlights along the Mother Road.

The episode celebrates classic Route 66 Americana: roadside stops that combine convenience, quality, and personality in an era when many travelers blow past “fly-by” towns near Chicago on their way west.

Duckies Travel Center: A Modern Stop with Old-School Hospitality

The primary spotlight shines on Duckies, a new travel center just off Route 66 near Chicago, close to Dell Rhea’s Chicken Baskey. Owner “The Wild Duck” joined Spiess for an in-depth conversation about the evolution of travel stops and convenience stores.

Key highlights from the Duckies segment:

Restroom Excellence : 14 private bathroom suites with Charmin toilet paper, emphasizing cleanliness, dignity, and privacy for families and solo travelers.

Food Quality Focus : Made-to-order meals using premium ingredients like cage-free organic brown eggs, Costco-sourced meats (trimmed and sliced fresh with no preservatives), quarter-pound hot dogs, Italian beef, and crinkle-cut fries cooked in beef tallow. Breakfast specials start at $6.75. The emphasis is on value, freshness, and quality to compete in a post “pay-at-the-pump” world.

Customer Experience : Multiple drive-thrus for convenience, showers, slot machines, liquor, and personal touches like the owner personally thanking patrons and handing out rubber ducks to children.

Industry Perspective: The Wild Duck discussed paradigm shifts in the gas station/convenience store industry—from basic milk, bread, and newspapers in the 1940s-50s to today’s focus on premium food and amenities to draw people inside.

Spiess noted how Route 66 helped standardize modern gas stations and motels, and how businesses like Duckies represent the next chapter—blending reliability with elevated traveler experiences.

Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket: An Iconic Stop Since 1946

The episode continued at the historic Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket in Willowbrook, Illinois. The interview with Dee, who has over 27 years at the restaurant, shared its rich history. Originally tied to the Rhea family (Dell was the father), the spot has operated since 1946 and retains a supper-club feel reminiscent of Wisconsin establishments.

Standout menu items praised in the conversation:

Signature fried chicken

10-ounce mouth-watering hamburgers

From-scratch chicken dumpling soup (with excellent bone broth)

Sloppy Joes (a Jason favorite), chicken parmesan, vodka penne, and a solid salad bar with hard-boiled eggs and fresh watermelon

Buffet offerings that rotate but deliver consistent homemade quality

Dee and Spiess discussed the challenge of encouraging travelers to stop in “fly-by” towns near the start (or end) of their Route 66 journey. Many visitors stop just for photos of the classic signage, but the team hopes the aromas and hospitality will bring them back to dine. The restaurant’s longevity and loyal local following underscore its place as a true Route 66 landmark.

Dee also added that even those Route 66 travelers who take pictures and do not come inside, post the pictures on the Internet and others will see them and possibly pop in when they are on the Route.

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Friendly Friday

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.