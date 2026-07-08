Pier to Pier Podcast: Route 66 Giants, Road Dog Ken Lee and Weird Food Trucks

The Pier to Pier Podcast is a daily 60-minute broadcast traveling pier-by-pier along historic Route 66, capturing the people, places, businesses, and stories that define America’s most iconic highway.

This Tuesday’s episode leaned into the show’s Education & Awareness theme with a stop at the American Giants Museum in Atlanta, Illinois, followed by a wide-ranging conversation with one of Route 66’s most passionate road warriors.

Atlanta, Il: The American Giants Museum

Host Jason Spiess opened the day at the American Giants Museum, built years ago to resemble a vintage Texaco station — convincingly enough, curator Carol noted, that visitors regularly assume it’s the real thing. The museum was open on a Monday this Centennial summer specifically to catch travelers.

Carol walked Spiess through the property’s growing cast of fiberglass giants: the Mortimer Snurd giant (matching the ventriloquist-dummy head Carol says predates the more famous Alfred E. Neuman look), the Texaco “Big Friend,” a Big Boy added this spring, and the Bunyan giant holding a hot dog across the street, on site since 2003.

She credited Colorado-based collector and restorer Joel Baker and local owner Lee Woods — who’s opening a new memorabilia shop after his old space converts into a brewery — with keeping the giants maintained and multiplying.

Traffic was steady even on a slow day, with international visitors from Croatia, Poland, and Finland signing the guest book within the same hour.

The interview at the Giants Museum on Route 66 was interrupted by heavy rain. It was a giant rain storm at the Giants Museum. That ladies and gentlemen is a Mother Road Moment…

Ken Lee, Ken’s Route 66 Adventures

The other guest on today’s episode of the Pier to Pier Podcast was Ken Lee, the YouTube documentarian behind Ken’s Route 66 Adventures, known for dash-mounted 360-degree footage of the road. Ken’s logged more than 400 drivable miles of Route 66 in Oklahoma alone — “thousands upon thousands” of miles once you count the repeats — all while working a full-time job around the recording schedule.

The conversation’s best story: an impulsive overnight run from Pontiac, Illinois to Chicago and back after a 1 a.m. wake-up call left him unable to sleep — camera rolling the entire way.

Much of this discussion centered on food. Ken and Jason traded notes on the modern food truck as the spiritual successor to the roadside diner, then swapped favorite stops: standout Indian food from a memorably sketchy-looking truck in Pacific, Missouri, and a running loyalty to Habaneros in Carthage, Missouri, where Ken always orders the diablo shrimp. Jason pointed to Carthage’s unexpectedly strong Mexican food scene and the Cozy Dog is everything as advertised and hyped.

“It’s a one of a kind experience and taste,” Spiess said. “I’m not a big corn dog person, but this Cozy Dog is next level cuisine.”

Big Mike’s Route 66 Traveler Shoutout

Aaron and Cassandra of Gearhead Curios, based in Galena, Kansas, made it to Seligman, Arizona and met Big Mike.

Big Mike gives a shoutout to the Kansas travelers for their ambitious project: driving Route 66 twice, leading a 1988 Route 66 edition Yamaha 250cc alongside a 1991 Corvette, in support of America’s 250th anniversary and veterans awareness.

Yee-Haw!

The Music

This week’s lineup mixed original songwriters with the house band, the Mother Roadies:

“The Hen Song” — Brooks West

“Turn It Up” — The Mother Road Mamas

Vibin’ Like Kokomo — The Rest Stop Rebels

“Life in a Northern Town” — A live in studio cover by Emma Wood (vocals) and Tim Eggebratten (guitar, vocals), a former Detroit Lakes, Minnesota police chief

“15 Minutes” — Exit 66

“Small Town Lights” — The Mother Roadies

“Kansas Strong” — The Mother Roadies

“When Johnny Comes Marching Home” — The Mother Roadies

“Why Don’t You Do Now” — A live-in-studio number from the Woody Pines Band, out of North Carolina

“America the Beautiful” — The Mother Roadies

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Friday — Family Fun Day

Saturday — Storytellers

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Regan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.