Pier to Pier Podcast: Route 66 Flea Market, Kickstand Bar & Diner is a Must Stop

In the heart of historic Route 66, just before the Missouri line, sits a true Americana complex that feels like a throwback and a living destination all at once. The Route 66 Flea Market, home to the Route 66 Diner, the Route 66 Kickstand bar, and a sprawling indoor/outdoor flea market, has become a favorite stop for travelers, locals, classic car enthusiasts, and dog-toting adventurers. At the center of it all is owner Gina Corde, whose hands-on vision and resilience have turned the property into far more than a quick pull-off.

“I took over the diner after the previous tenant moved downtown,” Corde explained in a recent Pier to Pier Podcast interview. “I was already running the bar, and it just made sense. It’s been a struggle—restaurant businesses are tough—but being on Route 66 gives us a real shot.”

The Diner: Classic Comfort with Fresh Twists

Open at 8 a.m. daily (closed Tuesdays), the Route 66 Diner serves breakfast and lunch with a welcoming retro vibe. Inside, visitors find a working (mostly) 1950s-style jukebox, a historic phone booth salvaged from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City (used for baby announcements pre-1971), and a pool table reserved for league nights.

Signature offerings include Taco Tuesday through the bar with fresh-made items like chicken sancho burritos, Mexican pizza, loaded nachos, and what Corde calls “the best queso sauce around.”

Other weekly specials keep regulars coming back: Monday burger baskets, Wednesday ribeye or strip steak dinners with pounder baked potatoes, and Thursday’s 50-cent jumbo chicken wings.

The cowboy burrito—a deep-fried flour tortilla packed with pulled pork, served on refried beans with queso, pico de gallo, and bacon bits—is a standout.

A connected coffee and ice cream counter offers 120 blends of tea, specialty coffees, frappes, lattes, and Serendipity Ice Cream from St. Louis. The rich chocolate variety has been described as “dark silk fudge.”

Historic Route 66 Flea Market

The Kickstand Bar: Music, Games & Good Times

The Kickstand keeps the energy flowing with karaoke on Thursdays and Fridays, extreme bar bingo on Fridays, and occasional live bands on the outdoor patio. Thursday nights feature “Last Queen Standing,” a multi-bar promotion with cash prizes. Slot machines (or pull tabs) provide additional entertainment.

The outdoor space shines during events. A recent car show drew nearly 50 classic vehicles, complete with a food tent, beer tent, and an eight-piece band. A striking new mural by local artist Kelly Lee of “Hype of Type” (spray-painted on brick) celebrates the iconic Chain of Rocks Bridge just down the road—a must-walk for visitors.

Historic Route 66 Flea Market Plaza

From Storage Units to Flea Market Empire

The flea market itself is a 20-year success story. Corde started small in a former storage facility next door and expanded rapidly after a chamber ribbon-cutting and local media coverage.

Today, the indoor and outdoor market features dozens of vendors selling everything from Route 66 collectibles and vintage electronics (Gary’s Electronics & Collectibles is a highlight) to snacks, home décor, tools, art, embroidery, and fresh fudge and jams.

Vendors appreciate the purpose-built units with reflective roofs, attic fans, motion-sensor lighting, and individual circuits.

“I built it to code so people could leave their setups in place,” Corde noted. The model eliminates daily loading/unloading, making it sustainable for sellers.

Historic Route 66 Flea Market

Personal Touches & Pandemic Ingenuity

Corde’s personal investment is evident everywhere—from murals she painted herself during COVID lockdowns to the charming paddy wagon photo op constructed from vintage wagon wheels. The complex is pet-friendly, with plenty of space for dogs to walk and stretch. Classic cars are welcomed, and the whole site feels designed for travelers seeking authentic Route 66 experiences.

During the pandemic, when indoor operations were restricted, Corde transformed the front into an outdoor bar with tents and a carport.

“We had some of the best memories out here that summer,” she recalled, though she has no desire to repeat the experience.

As Corde puts it: “It’s a great destination. You can bring the kids, shop for bargains, get good food, cool off with ice cream, and support local vendors all in one stop. Come get your kicks on Route 66—and a whole lot more.”

Located on historic Route 66 in Granite City, Illinois, the Route 66 Flea Market Plaza, Route 66 Diner, and the Kickstand Bar offer a perfect blend of nostalgia, food, shopping, and entertainment. Whether you’re a cross-country road-tripper, a local looking for a weekend hangout, or a collector hunting treasures, this complex delivers authentic Americana with modern hospitality.

Make it a stop. You’ll leave with full bellies, great photos, and maybe a few new finds.

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