Pier to Pier Podcast: Route 66 Drive In Theaters & New Roadhouse Owner in Illinois

It was a Monday small-business spotlight edition of the Pier to Pier Podcast, and host Jason Spiess packed the show with a couple fabulous Route 66 business owners, a traveler shout-out from Big Mike in Seligman and a full slate of music.

First stop along The Mother Road, Spiess sat down with Brandon Dawson, the new owner of the Route 66 Roadhouse in Pontiac, Illinois. Dawson took over the restaurant during the pandemic era and, as he put it, timed the transition well: he assumed ownership just as Route 66 season kicked into gear at the end of April.

Dawson walked through the balancing act of running a Route 66 stop that serves both locals and tourists. The fish fry special runs $15 for all-you-can-eat, with a $10 fish sandwich — pricing Dawson said is meant to compete with fast food while still using hand-dipped, fresh Alaskan Pollock rather than frozen product.

The conversation touched on the restaurant’s “farm to table” approach, which Dawson said applies to some but not all menu items — fresh produce and some meat sourced locally (including from Kilgus Farms in nearby Fairbury), while other ingredients still come from larger suppliers.

The two also covered the menu’s evolving lineup: hand-battered bread-and-butter dill pickles made in-house with homemade ranch, a jalapeño peanut butter burger with a house-made sauce, a Bloody Mary burger, house-made sauces across the board, and a newly launched off-menu mango habanero ranch chicken item. Dawson said he’s also expanding into frog legs, alligator bites, and calamari, with a spring salad — spinach, apples, strawberries, pecans, and raspberry vinaigrette — launching that Sunday.

The Oldest Theater on Route 66: Lyric Theater, Vinita, Oklahoma

Spiess then connected with Kathy Sooter, who — along with her husband — owns the Lyric Theater in Vinita, Oklahoma, the oldest operating theater on Route 66. The building dates to 1919, with the theater opening at the end of that year or the start of 1920. It originally featured a single screen with a stage, a balcony, and a “crying room” where mothers could take fussy babies without missing the show — a detail Suter said longtime patrons have described to her firsthand.

Suter, a retired high school math teacher of 20 years, took over the theater last summer after the previous owners — who had owned four theaters in the area — began selling off their properties. She and her husband, who already owned the building next door, decided to take it on.

Running a small-town first-run movie theater, Suter explained, comes with real financial pressure: new distributors require an upfront advance — she cited $2,500 to secure one recent film — with 50 to 68 percent of ticket revenue going back to the distributor. To keep the doors open, Suter has recruited local business sponsors to underwrite the fees for periodic free retro and kids’ movies, offered twice a month, where concessions are the only revenue.

Vinita’s population is around 5,000, and nightly attendance swings from as few as four to around 30 moviegoers. Suter said she deliberately keeps prices low and she credits her years in the classroom, and awareness of what families in her community can afford, for that approach. Concessions currently stick to nachos, popcorn, sodas, slushes, and candy, though Suter said expanding the offerings — potentially including pizza from a nearby historic building — is on her list to test with the community.

Big Mike had a great time meeting our new Route 66 friends Dave and Allison Rush, visiting from Pennsylvania.

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Friendly Friday

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.