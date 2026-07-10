Pier to Pier Podcast: Pedaling Toward Peace, a Route 66 Reset and Mental Health Thursday

“There’s very few things that are more personal and more individual on this planet” than mental health — maybe, host Jason Spiess joked, “some snowflakes or a set of fingerprints.”

Thursday editions of the Pier to Pier Podcast lean fully into mental health awareness. This episode pairs a solo cyclist’s cross-country send-off with the host’s own account of a life-threatening hospital stay. Special guest co-host Carl Santos joined Spiess for the interview with Rory Perlow.

Rory Perlow: Pedaling Forward for Youth Mental Health

The episode’s centerpiece guest was Rory Perlow, a Highland Park, Illinois native preparing to ride Route 66 solo by bicycle — all 2,500 miles of it, across roughly eight states, from Chicago to Santa Monica. Perlow told Spiess and Santos he began training about three months ago, working with a local group called Vision Quest to get ready for the trip.

Perlow is riding to raise money and awareness for the JED Foundation through a campaign he’s calling Pedal Forward for Youth Mental Health, and he’s live-streaming the entire ride on Kick, with updates posted to his Instagram account, “It’s Just Rory.”

He said the ride grew out of a personal decision to chase a goal defined on his own terms rather than the standard post-college path of “you finish off college, you start a job.”

Asked what he’s most looking forward to, Perlow pointed to the terrain shift west of Missouri and Oklahoma, the elevation climb into Flagstaff — made tougher by a loaded bike he estimated at more than 40 pounds — and what he expects will be the most scenic stretch: California, including stays at national forest campgrounds and stretches through desert ghost towns.

Click here to follow Perlow’s journey

Spiess used part of the episode to share his own mental health story. He described being treated for stage four cancer, including a week spent in palliative care — a stage of treatment he said he didn’t initially understand was, in his words, a signal from “society, the hospital, the system” that his prognosis was grave. He said he was around five days into that stay before he asked what palliative care meant, after overhearing a comment from hospital staff.

Spiess said he fought the medical community for six years before receiving an accurate diagnosis, and that his support network at times called him a hypochondriac when he insisted something was wrong. He also described contracting C. diff during treatment — a highly contagious infection that put him in an isolated hospital wing, hazmat-suited staff only, for 19 days without food or water, sustained by a potassium IV. He said keeping a journal at his bedside through that stretch remains something he returns to.

He connected the two threads directly to Perlow’s ride: even with a strong support system, he said, there are moments a person still has to face largely alone — and that recognizing there’s help beyond one’s immediate circle can matter as much as the circle itself.

“Route 66 Reset.” - The Mother Roadies

“Walking on the Wildside” - The Mother Roadies

“The Next Chapter” - The Mother Road Mamas

“Born to Remember” - The Mother Roadies

“Day 15” - Jason Spiess

“I Love You Son” - Bryce Neimiller (live in studio performance)

“Hope Now” - Pat & Haley (live in studio performance)

“Numb” - Lucille Black (live in studio performance)

“Big Bad World” - The Moody River Band

“Praise Breaks These Chains” - The Mother Road Mamas

“America the Beautiful.” - The Mother Roadies

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Friday — Family Fun Day

Saturday — Storytellers

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Regan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.