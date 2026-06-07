Pier to Pier Podcast McClean County: Between the Sixes at the Brown Jug

In the heart of McLean County, Illinois, where the original 1926 alignment of Route 66 runs just 800 feet to one side and the later, most-traveled alignment lies about a thousand feet to the other, sits the Brown Jug Bar and Grill in Chenoa.

Locals and travelers alike know it simply as a welcoming spot “Between the Sixes.” Owner and proprietor Bill Bridge, along with his wife Pat (also known as Patricia), has created more than just a bar and grill here—they’ve built a living tribute to the Mother Road and the small-town Illinois spirit that travels alongside it.

I sat down with Bill over a Jug Burger—two juicy patties separated not by a bun but by a crisp onion ring, served alongside crinkle fries—and heard stories as rich as the Cherry Bomb sauce on the pulled pork.

The Brown Jug isn’t chasing trends. It’s serving up classic American bar and grill comfort food with a full menu on Sundays and Mondays, featuring bone-in wings in 13 flavors (sweet chili, parmesan, sriracha bourbon, and more).

Tuesdays bring Taco Tuesday, Wednesdays an Italian beef sandwich, Thursdays house-made pulled pork with Baby Ray’s or the house Cherry Bomb sauce, Fridays North Atlantic cod with hush puppies and their popular in-house coleslaw, and Saturdays are Cook’s Choice.

They pour RC Cola from the fountain—a refreshing rarity these days—and offer a locally brewed white oak hops on Route 66 India Pale Lager from Bloomington, Illinois. T-shirts featuring the Illinois Centennial and the “Between the Sixes” logo make perfect souvenirs.

Bill’s connection to Route 66 runs deeper than most. Born and raised in Pontiac, Illinois, he grew up in a trailer behind his father’s full-service Shell gas station on the old alignment. Those were the days of uniforms, windshield washing, oil checks, and genuine service.

“My father saw the future,” Bill laughs, noting that his dad sold the station and became an electrician.

Later, Bill would drive old Route 66 from Dwight to Pontiac just to talk with his father during his air freight days.

When his father passed, Bill honored his wish by spreading his ashes along the stretch from Pontiac toward Braidwood and Gardner—Route 66 soil runs in the family.

A Vietnam veteran himself, Bill has crisscrossed the Mother Road multiple times. The day after high school graduation, he and two friends piled into a black 1967 Nova with red vinyl interior and no air conditioning, driving all the way to Santa Monica.

In 2010, he and a fellow veteran flew out and drove the full route back in 15 days, stopping at every museum, roadside attraction, and quirky site they could find.

His photo album—filled with 324 images—documents it all: the Barbed Wire Fence Museum (a must-see, according to Bill), the Blue Whale in Catoosa, the vacuum cleaner museum in Tulsa, the towering neon Coca-Cola sign in Papago, Arizona, and the Midway Cafe in Vega, Texas.

Bill lights up talking about the characters and history along the road. As a kid, he met racing legends Mario Andretti, Parnelli Jones, and A.J. Foyt when they stopped at his father’s station while towing race rigs between the Springfield dirt track and the Milwaukee race.

He shares local Pontiac history too—Chief Pontiac (not the Michigan connection many assume), the rich military heritage including connections to Audie Murphy, the murals, museums, parks, and even the Vermilion River (one of the few in the northern hemisphere that flows south to north).

The Brown Jug itself embodies that same welcoming, unpretentious Route 66 spirit. Their patio is dog-friendly, with a nearby dog park in Chenoa for those who need to exercise their canine companions. Bill and Pat greet visitors from Italy, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, France, and England with open arms.

“We’re a good, friendly neighborhood bar,” Bill says. “We welcome anyone and all to come in and stop by.”

With AAA predicting heavy Route 66 travel this summer—including a major Hot Rod Tour starting in Joliet—Bill plans to keep the doors open and the stories flowing. Prices are fair (burgers start around $8–9), the portions generous, and the conversation better than any chain restaurant.

If you’re traveling the Mother Road this season, make time to pull in at the Brown Jug Between the Sixes in Chenoa, Illinois. Order a Jug Burger, enjoy an RC or crack open a local brew, and settle in for stories from a man who has lived Route 66 his entire life.

In a world of homogenized travel stops, places like this—run by people like Bill Bridge—are the real reason the road still calls to so many.

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