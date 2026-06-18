Pier to Pier Podcast Logan County: Land of Giants on Route 66

On a sticky Monday morning, with humidity hanging over central Illinois like a wet towel, the American Giants Museum was doing something it doesn’t normally do: opening its doors.

Pier to Pier Podcast host Jason Spiess stopped in to find out why — and to take in six larger-than-life fiberglass icons that have made this stretch of Route 66 a must-see for travelers running the Mother Road from Chicago to California, or back again.

Open on a Monday, On Purpose

For most of the year, the museum keeps a schedule that skips Mondays. But this summer, that changed deliberately. Museum curator Carol explained that the shift came directly from listening to travelers: a lot of Route 66 road-trippers had told her that Monday was the hardest day to find anything open along the route. So the museum decided to fix that.

It’s a small adjustment, but one that speaks to how seriously small-town museums along Route 66 take their role as way stations for a very specific kind of traveler — the kind who has budgeted their entire week around two-lane highways and roadside Americana, and who doesn’t want a “closed” sign waiting for them in Atlanta, Illinois.

It seems to be working. Despite the rain and the holiday-adjacent quiet of a Monday, Carol estimated she’d personally seen at least 25 people come through in just the previous hour — brisk traffic for what is, by her own description, a little town museum.

The Museum of Giants

Who’s Making the Pilgrimage

Carol keeps a guest book at the front, and it tells a story of its own. She asks every visitor where they’re traveling from, and whether they’re “running the whole route” — the full Chicago-to-California (or California-to-Chicago) Route 66 experience — or just passing through for the day. By her estimate, 70 to 80 percent of visitors are doing the full route.

Many start in Chicago and head west toward California. Others are near the end of an westbound-turned-eastbound trip and are getting visibly excited because Chicago, and the finish line, is close. On the day of this visit alone, the museum had already logged three international groups — from Croatia, Poland, and Finland — underscoring Route 66’s enduring pull as a bucket-list American road trip for visitors well beyond the U.S.

The locals haven’t lost interest either. Carol described a neighborhood boy, about six years old, who checks the window display for changes and then drags his parents in whenever something looks new.

A Museum Built to Look Old

One of the running jokes Carol fields from visitors is praise for how well the building has been “restored” — visitors assume the structure is a converted vintage Texaco station, the kind of building that practically defines small-town Route 66 architecture. In fact, the museum itself is only about three years old, built from scratch to evoke that classic gas-station look. The lot it sits on was empty before that. The design simply leans hard enough into the aesthetic that people assume history that isn’t there — which, Carol noted, is exactly what invited the museum’s vintage Texaco “big friend” figure to take up residence.

The conversation veered briefly into a tangent about antique dealers — Carol joking that the difference between a hoarder and an antique dealer often comes down to whether the “Open” sign is flipped. It’s an aside that fit the spirit of the visit: small-town Route 66 commerce runs on memorabilia, salvage, and stuff that has somehow survived 50 or 75 years intact, from old service-station signage to Coca-Cola bottles people still find on shelves of shops up and down the route.

Meet the Giants

The property’s main draw is its collection of giant fiberglass figures — a category of roadside art sometimes called “Muffler Men,” depending on the pose and provenance. The museum currently has six giants on-site, with a seventh located across the street.

The lineup includes:

A Bunyan-style giant holding a large hot dog , which arrived in 2003 and predates the rest of the current collection by two decades.

The Mortimer Snerd giant — named, Carol clarified, for legal reasons rather than for the cartoon character Alfred E. Newman, whom the figure’s face actually resembles. Mortimer Snerd was a classic ventriloquist-dummy character, and the naming distinction is a nod to copyright realities in the giant-collecting world.

The Texaco “Big Friend,” a classic petroleum-company giant that reinforces the station-themed building.

A “big boy” figure, which arrived most recently, at the start of spring this year, brought in by collector Lee Woods.

The figures on the property come from two collectors: Joel Baker, who is based in Colorado, and Lee Woods, a local owner and collector. Spiess and Carol noted that a separate operation — referred to as the Reed Giant store — also plays a role in the broader giant-collecting and restoration scene that supplies and maintains these figures.

Atlanta, Illinois in Logan County

A Neighborhood in Motion

Lee Woods, beyond his giants, is also in the middle of a memorabilia-shop relocation. His original shop, located across the street from the museum, is being converted into a brewery — a sign of Atlanta’s slow but real commercial turnover. In its place, Woods has opened a new memorabilia shop featuring a large window built from a converted garage door, a design choice that lets in plenty of natural light and airflow.

That airflow mattered on the day of the visit. Illinois had been getting hammered with what Carol described as swamp-level humidity — several inches of rain falling in the early morning hours, followed by 90-degree heat by mid-morning.

Inside the museum, fans kept the air moving, and even Spiess’s dog, Gouda, found a stretch of cool floor to sprawl out on.

By the end of the conversation, that same rain was picking back up — loud enough on the museum’s roof that Spiess and Carol decided to wrap the interview rather than fight the noise.

The American Giants Museum is a small operation, but its presence — and its decision to open on Mondays — reflects something bigger about how Route 66 tourism actually works in 2026. The road isn’t sustained by a handful of marquee attractions; it’s sustained by curators like Carol who track guest-book entries by country of origin, collectors like Joel Baker and Lee Woods who keep finding and restoring oversized fiberglass icons, and small adjustments — like staying open on a day everyone else is closed — that add up to keeping the Mother Road alive for the travelers still willing to drive it end to end.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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