Pier to Pier Podcast Livingston County: New Owner at the Route 66 Roadhouse

As travelers mark the centennial of Route 66, the Route 66 Roadhouse in Pontiac stands out as a welcoming stop for both locals and tourists seeking honest, made-from-scratch meals in a classic roadside setting.

Brandon Dawson, the restaurant’s new owner, took over in late April, just as the iconic highway’s travel season began. His timing reflects a reverse-pandemic story: stepping into ownership as tourism along the route picked up momentum.

Located near the Pontiac Route 66 Museum and within easy reach of downtown murals and attractions, the Roadhouse benefits from its proximity to the historic corridor even if it sits slightly offset from the original alignment.

Dawson emphasizes quality and transparency in the kitchen. The restaurant’s meat arrives fresh and never frozen, with burgers hand-pattied daily and seasoned in-house. Sauces are made on-site, and many items receive hand-battering and careful preparation rather than relying on pre-made or reheated components.

While full farm-to-table sourcing remains challenging in a smaller market due to cost, the Roadhouse incorporates local and fresh produce where practical — including recently hand-picked fruits — while keeping prices accessible for both Pontiac residents and passing travelers.

Signature items highlight this approach. The Friday fish fry features hand-dipped Alaskan Pollock served all-you-can-eat for $15 or as a sandwich for $10, a competitive price for fresh preparation.

Fried bread-and-butter pickle slices, served with homemade ranch (including a spicy version), have become a local favorite. Appetizers include substantial double-dipped onion rings that offer a touch of sweetness, alongside pepper jack cheese balls and other options.

The burger lineup showcases creativity. Standouts include the Jalapeño Peanut Butter Burger — featuring a house-made peanut butter sauce with dried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and sautéed peppers — and the Bloody Mary Burger, whose sauce captures the bold, savory profile of the classic drink (with a bit of vodka that cooks out).

Other popular choices are the Cowboy Burger with barbecue sauce and onion rings, the Cajun Burger, and the Hangover Burger. Chicken dishes, including a recent off-menu mango habanero ranch option, have gained traction since Dawson began cooking at the location.

Looking ahead, the summer menu will transition into fall and winter offerings with hearty homemade soups such as cowboy soup and stuffed green pepper soup, along with meatloaf, beef and noodles, and mashed potatoes featuring skins and chunks for a true home-cooked taste.

A Cold Stone-style ice cream station is in preparation, complete with mix-ins, Route 66 sodas, and “dirty sodas” that incorporate flavored creams and syrups.

The restaurant also plans walking tacos and additional seasonal specials.

The atmosphere complements the food. Guests can enjoy the patio (dog-friendly), and the location regularly draws crowds during car shows and Route 66 events.

With 5,000 hot rod expected in the area soon, the Roadhouse is well-positioned to serve classic American fare to enthusiasts tracing the Mother Road.

Inside, the setting aims to make visitors feel at home — unhurried, comfortable, and well-fed with food prepared with care rather than haste.

Dawson’s philosophy centers on delivering a full belly and a smile through quality ingredients and genuine effort. In an era when many chain restaurants rely on centralized distribution and reheated items, the Route 66 Roadhouse differentiates itself by standing behind its ingredients and preparations.

For centennial travelers, locals, and anyone craving a taste of authentic roadside Americana, it offers a flavorful reason to pause in Pontiac.

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