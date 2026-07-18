Pier to Pier Podcast: Family Friendly Friday

The Pier to Pier Podcast rolled into another Family Friendly Friday with host Jason Spiess, joined later in the show by Jessica Anderson, the Eastern Ambassador for Route 66, for a conversation centered on family-friendly stops, free activities, and dog-friendly travel along the Mother Road.

Spiess opened the episode by introducing his travel companion, Gouda, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever-Vizsla mix. He described the breed combination as a high-energy, high-stubbornness pairing, noting Gouda needs significant daily exercise, which shapes his travel style along Route 66 toward parks, rivers, and trails. He said the road offers a steady stream of family-friendly encounters, with Gouda greeting fellow travelers along the way.

Jessica Anderson on Grundy County, Canceled Interviews, and Redirecting Energy

Jessica Anderson joined the show to share with Spiess her experiences in Grundy County, Illinois. Spiess highlighted a positive encounter with a traveling family bringing their son through Illinois on a ten-day route, planning to conclude their stretch at the Fudge Factory in Uranus, Missouri. He also praised Godfrey’s downtown park, describing an early-morning arrival where she navigated an unmarked small-town park with open gates and no posted hours — parking discreetly and expecting, but understanding a vehicle with out of state license plates at 4am could easily bring a visit from local law enforcement.

Mazonia-Braidwood State Fish and Wildlife Area

The centerpiece of the discussion was a deep dive into Mazonia-Braidwood State Fish and Wildlife Area, a free, seasonal fossil-hunting site in Illinois that Anderson said is dramatically underappreciated relative to its significance. Key points from her account:

The site is open to public fossil collecting roughly April through October/November, with visitors required to check in and bring their own tools.

Fossils from the area are held in numerous museum collections nationally and internationally, and Anderson said specimens labeled Mazonia or Braidwood, Illinois, turn up in museums she’s visited, including the Field Museum.

The area’s marquee find is the Tully Monster, an ancient soft-bodied sea creature unique to the region that remains difficult for paleontologists to classify.

Because the land was formerly strip-mined, visitors search spoil piles for iron-rich concretion nodules containing preserved specimens — anything from trilobites to ferns to Tully Monsters. Some collectors crack the nodules open on-site; others use a freeze-thaw method and wait for them to split naturally.

Anderson contrasted Mazonia with Route 66’s Petrified Forest, noting that site is viewing-only, while Mazonia actively encourages visitors to dig and keep what they find, within posted weight allowances.

She recommended basic gear available at a dollar store — a digging trowel, garden gloves, bug spray, and sunscreen — and called it a longtime family tradition and a point of pride for Illinois’ stretch of Route 66.

Big Mike had a great time meeting our new Route 66 friends Charisse and Eric from New Jersey, their visit in Seligman, Arizona while driving The Mother Road.

Yee-Haw!

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Friendly Friday

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.