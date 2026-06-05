Pier to Pier Podcast DuPage County: A Taste of Timeless Route 66 Hospitality at Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket

Nestled along historic Route 66, Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket stands as more than just a restaurant — it’s a living piece of Americana where continuity, comfort food, and community have endured for nearly eight decades.

In a recent episode of the Pier to-Pier Podcast, host Jason Spiess sat down with Dee, a dedicated server with over 27 years at the iconic Willowbrook eatery. Their warm conversation, recorded on-site, captures the heart of what makes this Route 66 landmark special: consistency, scratch-made classics, and a genuine welcome for travelers and locals alike.

Meet Dee, Dell Rhea’s Iconic Server and Unofficial Official Historian

Dee’s deep institutional knowledge shines through as she reflects on her long tenure.

“I have been here for 27 plus,” she tells Spiess. “A whole lot has not changed in the time that I have been here. People have come and go… a lot of the same people who I take care of today are the same people that I took care of then.”

That sense of familiarity — “a place everybody knows your name” — echoes the classic American supper club vibe the restaurant was built on. Originally part of a cluster of chicken-focused spots in the area, the Chicken Basket was the vision of Dell Rhea (the Del-Bar), who favored its Wisconsin Supper Club aesthetic over an earlier property.

The restaurant has operated since 1946, making it a true anchor for those traveling the Mother Road.

New ownership arrived in 2019, but the soul remains intact. Here’s an excerpt from their website:

In the early 1960s, Illinois Route 66 bypassed the Chicken Basket and the beloved Route 66 icon fell on hard times. People who remembered the restaurant couldn’t figure out how to get to it and it almost went out of business for lack of customers. In 1963, Dell Rhea and his wife, Grace, bought the restaurant at a bargain price. Dell, being very well known in the area, used his reputation to help bring people back to the Chicken Basket. The Lombardi family took up the reigns in 2019 with the promise to continue the tradition by keeping intact the original recipe, wonderful service, and homestyle environment that makes the Chicken Basket world famous. With a lot of hard work, good food, fair prices, friendly faces and the growing popularity of Historic Route 66 around the world, the Chicken Basket has become more popular than ever. The Chicken Basket was inducted in the Route 66 Hall of Fame in June of 1992 and was chosen as “The Best Fried Chicken in the Chicagoland Area” by Pat Bruno of the Chicago Sun Times in 1993. In 1994, the restaurant was featured in a documentary of Route 66 done by Bill Curtiss. The Chicken Basket was on the cover of Route 66 Magazine, featured in a Japanese Travel Guide, on Discovery Channel Europe in “Dine About with Max and Greg” as well as other Route 66 programs. Most recently, the Chicken Basket was inducted into “The National Register of Historic Places” in May of 2006.

From-Scratch Favorites and Hidden Gems

Spiess, clearly enjoying his visit, raves about the buffet and several standouts. He was particularly impressed by the Sloppy Joe — a special that day — which hit the spot after months of craving.

“Everything that we do is from scratch,” Dee confirms, “and that’s just… you can taste it.”

Other highlights mentioned include:

The restaurant’s celebrated and quite delicious hamburger, which Dee calls one of their best-kept secrets.

Chicken Parmesan and vodka penne (a popular pasta option).

The always-available salad bar featuring the deluxe standards and those extra touches like hard-boiled eggs and fresh watermelon.

Homestyle sides and soups, including a standout bone broth chicken dumpling soup.

A robust dessert lineup: apple caramel pie, cherry pie, cheese pie, bread pudding, brownie sundaes, root beer floats — and especially the key lime pie, which Dee says they “sell tons and tons of” because “it is that good.” There’s even a unique deep-fried blueberry pie served with powdered sugar and ice cream.

The buffet comes and goes (11-2pm), but the salad bar is a constant — a thoughtful touch for picky eaters and those who enjoy variety.

Route 66 Realities and the Photo-Op Challenge

Spiess and Dee discuss the double-edged sword of being an early stop on Route 66. While Chicago promotes the starting point and Santa Monica the end, early-journey spots like Dell Rhea’s often see “flyby” traffic. Many visitors pull up just long enough to snap photos of the classic signage before continuing toward St. Louis.

“We watch the cars pull up… and you know they’re just outside taking pictures,” Dee shares. Some wander in for bathroom breaks or quick looks, drawn by the aromas. The hope is always that those sensory memories will bring them back to actually sit down for a meal.

“It’s nice though,” she notes, “because those people put those pictures online and then the next person sees it… and they may sit down and they might have a cup of coffee or maybe they’ll have some pie.”

The restaurant is leaning into its iconic status with plans for a “Clucker Club” loyalty program — something both Spiess and Dee are excited about. Stay tuned for more details on the “Clucker Club”.

Family-Friendly Touches and Local Character

In keeping with its welcoming ethos, Dell Rhea’s maintains a nut-free environment to accommodate allergies — a thoughtful concession that reflects its family-friendly identity. A striking chainsaw carving of a chicken in a basket graces the back, created from a beloved but diseased tree that once stood on the property.

The conversation is peppered with light-hearted moments, from Minnesota-Wisconsin sports banter to buffet stories (including a memorable deviled egg sighting in Northeastern Colorado).

It all underscores the restaurant’s role as a genuine gathering place rather than just a quick-service stop.

As Route 66 experiences renewed interest, places like Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket remind travelers of the joy in pausing. Whether it’s the crispy chicken that built its reputation, the from-scratch hamburger, or a perfect slice of key lime pie, the Chicken Basket delivers timeless flavors in a setting where the welcome feels as warm today as it did decades ago.

Next time you find yourself on Route 66 — whether just starting out from Chicago or already miles into the journey — consider heeding Dee’s advice: pull in, take the photo, but stay for the meal. The smells alone might just convert you into a regular.

Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket is located in Willowbrook, Illinois. Look for the classic signage and that unforgettable chicken carving out back. Click here for thier website

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