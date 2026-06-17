Pier to Pier Podcast: DuPage County is Ten Miles of Treasure on Route 66

Ten miles. That’s all DuPage County gives you on Route 66 — but don’t let the short stretch fool you. When Jason Spiess of the Route 66 Americana Archive rolled through Willowbrook and Hodgkins as part of his county-by-county documentation project, he found enough stories, food, history, and even a ghost to fill a week’s worth of podcasting.

Joined by Miss Route 66 Centennial Ambassador East Jessica Anderson — recorded live at the Hot Rod Power Tour outside St. Louis in Madison County, Illinois — Spiess laid out everything DuPage County has to offer the savvy Route 66 traveler.

Delray’s Chicken Basket: A Classic That Keeps Fighting Back

No conversation about DuPage County on Route 66 starts anywhere but Delray’s Chicken Basket. A fixture of the old and new alignments of the route near Willowbrook, Dell Rhea’s earned its fame long before Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives came calling — but the spotlight only deepened the legend.

The restaurant changed hands in 2019, then navigated the gut punch of COVID along with every other small business on the Mother Road. The new ownership has been working hard to find its footing, and if Spiess’s visit is any indication, they’re doing just fine.

“I bet I spent three hours at Dell Rhea’s,” Spiess recalled. “There was about a 90-minute wait when I was there. It was packed.”

He made the most of the time, working his way through what amounted to a full tour of the menu: fried chicken, sloppy joes on a brioche bun, whipped mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, biscuits, yams, barbecue pizza, tater tots, and a vodka penne pasta that surprised him with how good it was.

The only miss, he admitted, were the fried zucchini slices — and even that was more personal preference than a knock on the kitchen.

Anderson, who has made her own stops at Dell Rhea’s, didn’t hesitate when asked for a favorite.

“I love the fried chicken. It’s so good — and family style.” She paused, glancing toward the camera with a laugh. “It’s about lunchtime, folks.”

The wait, they noted, is part of the deal. “It takes about a good 20 minutes for real fried chicken. If you want good food, good food takes time.”

For those who can’t wait out a packed dining room, the good news is fried chicken travels well — unlike waffles, omelets, or anything wrapped in styrofoam at 2 a.m.

The staff, Spiess said, were warm and welcoming throughout. “I talked to most of them. Very, very friendly.”

Duckies: The New Kid on the Road (Who Didn’t Know He Was on the Road)

Just down from Dell Rhea’s — roughly the same distance off Route 66, as Spiess discovered — sits one of DuPage County’s newest travel destinations: Duckies. Not Buc-ee’s. Duckies.

The name alone is worth a stop.

Spiess visited during the travel center’s early days and sat down with one of the owners, who turned out to be something of an accidental Route 66 businessman.

“He didn’t even know he was right off Route 66,” Spiess said. “When I talked to him, he’s like, ‘Oh, I suppose I am, aren’t I?’ Because that wasn’t part of his business strategy.”

It is now.

What Duckies has built is less a gas station than a full-service road trip hub with serious attention to quality. The food program leads with Chicago’s signature Italian beef and breakfast sandwiches made with organic brown eggs. Coffee drinkers have options too — $1 for a cup if you bring your own mug, or step up to the coffee bar for an Americano or specialty drink. Ice runs $2 for a 10-pound bag. Slots are on-site. Liquor is available. There’s a full C-store and pay-at-the-pump convenience.

But the real headline at Duckies might be the bathrooms.

Fourteen individual bathroom suites — not stalls, suites — each stocked with Charmin toilet paper.

“It’s like your own changing station,” Spiess said. “Not your typical gas station adventure.”

The only comparable experience Spiess could think of was a Sapp Brothers location, but they have a bidet in the private bathroom stalls for a truly unforgettable bathroom experience.

At Duckies, the showers are described as top-of-the-line, a genuine upgrade for Route 66 travelers who’ve been sleeping in their cars, vans, or trucks — which, as Spiess and Anderson both noted from personal experience, is a completely legitimate way to travel the Mother Road.

A dog park is in the works. When Spiess visited, the owner was personally walking the floor, thanking customers and handing rubber ducks to children.

“He’s all in,” Spiess said simply. “He’s doing all this crazy, fun, wacky stuff. Perfect for Route 66 travelers.”

Side Quest: Resurrection Mary

DuPage County has one more offering for travelers willing to venture slightly off the pavement: a ghost.

Near the Willowbrook Ballroom lives — or rather, haunts — one of Illinois’s most enduring legends: Resurrection Mary. The tale follows a young woman in a white dress who appears along the road, sometimes accepting rides, sometimes vanishing into thin air. The cemetery gate bars near the ballroom reportedly still bear the marks of her hands.

“People still drive that road hoping to see a lady in white appear or disappear,” Anderson said.

Spiess noted that the DuPage County Museum has a Route 66 event coming up that touches on the haunted history of the corridor. And apparently the ghost-related books they sell at the museum outsell everything else by a wide margin.

“Just like Joliet,” he added. “Supposedly haunted. The Joliet prison — you can take a tour of it.”

Ghost hunters, it seems, are a growing segment of the Route 66 traveler community.

Michelle Podkowa of the DuPage County Historical Museum

What’s Ahead: Will County

With DuPage wrapped up, Spiess and Anderson were already previewing Will County — home to Joliet, Romeoville, and what Spiess calls one of the largest distribution centers in the world.

“Joliet is a special place for many reasons, but their distribution center for shipping and transportation is a site to be seen in itself,” Spiess said. “Anyone in engineering or logistics will really appreciate it.”

Joliet, he noted, tends to be the first real stop for most travelers leaving Chicago, pulled by the Blues Brothers legacy and the Route 66 Hall of Fame Museum and Rialto Theatre. He was planning to spend three days there.

But the reason why he didn’t, well that’s a story for the another day.

The Pier to Pier Podcast with Jason Spiess and special guest co-host Miss Route 66 Centennial Ambassador East Jessica Anderson was recorded at the Hot Rod Power Tour — Worldwide Technology Raceway, Madison County, Illinois. Jessica Anderson serves as Miss Route 66 Centennial Ambassador East.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

This feature was produced from a live recording at the Hot Rod Power Tour, Worldwide Technology Raceway, Madison County, Illinois.

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