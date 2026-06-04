Pier to Pier Podcast DuPage County: Route 66 Exhibits, Crafts and DIY Collectables

Pull into the parking lot of Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket on a sunny June morning and you’ll immediately understand why this classic stop still thrives along the Mother Road. The neon beckons. The aroma of fried chicken wafts through the air. And tucked in the back dining room — the one decorated wall-to-wall with Route 66 memorabilia — history and everyday life collide in the best possible way.

It was here, in the Route 66 room of Dell Rhea’s, that we sat down with Michelle Podkova of the DuPage County Historical Museum for a wide-ranging conversation about what it means to preserve and celebrate the Mother Road in one of its most overlooked stretches.

“Route 66 is more than a road,” Podkova reflected. “It’s such a part of who we are and how we identify ourselves.”

The “Flyby County” That Deserves Your Time

DuPage County contains only about 10 miles of Route 66, a short segment many travelers blast through on their way out of Chicago. Some call these the “flyby couties” — the places eager road-trippers hurry past in their rush to escape urban sprawl and chase the horizon.

But that’s exactly why stopping here matters.

Just outside Chicago’s congestion, DuPage offers breathing room: green spaces, the Des Plaines River, nature preserves, and institutions like the DuPage County Historical Museum working to capture the stories of the road before they fade.

The museum, located in Wheaton and operated under the Wheaton Park District, sits about 30 minutes from this stretch of Route 66. It’s free, open seven days a week, and serves as a perfect rainy-day or heat-wave refuge. Its building itself is a historic artifact — one of the first libraries in Illinois to use the Dewey Decimal System.

Inside, a beloved 60-year-old model train layout in the basement continues to delight visitors (so much so that engineers from Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry once consulted the local volunteers who maintain it).

“The Mother Road and Iconic DuPage Firsts”

This summer, the museum is doubling down on its Route 66 connection with a major new exhibit.

“The Mother Road and Iconic DuPage Firsts” opens on August 15, 2026, and runs through November 14, 2026. Guest curators Beth Frederick and Dan Swick have spent more than a year gathering memorabilia, photographs, and personal stories from private collectors and community members.

The exhibit celebrates both the nostalgia of Route 66 and DuPage County’s unique contributions to American history — including the site of the first 18-hole golf course in the county (Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton) and the story of the DuPage soldier who fired the first shot at Gettysburg.

Podkova emphasized that the exhibit is as much about people as it is about objects.

“Everyone has a story,” she said. “That’s kind of what we’re trying to discuss in our exhibit.”

Events That Bring the Road to Life

The museum isn’t just mounting an exhibit — it’s creating reasons to visit:

Preview Brunch Fundraiser – Saturday, August 15, 2026 (9:30–11:30 a.m.) A 21+ event featuring breakfast, mimosas, early access to the exhibit, and stories from curator Dan Swick. Sponsored by Inland Real Estate Group.

DIY Creative Crafting – Saturday, September 12, 2026 (1:00–3:00 p.m.) A free family drop-in event where participants of all ages can color Route 66-themed magnets, including local icons like Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket.

“Remembering Route 66” with Leslie Goddard – Wednesday, September 23, 2026 (7:00 p.m.) The popular portrayal artist and historian returns for an evening lecture filled with stories and living history.

More Than Nostalgia: Mental Health, Preservation, and the Future

The conversation at Dell Rhea’s went deeper than exhibits and events. The host and Podkova explored how Route 66 continues to serve as a place of healing and reflection. They discussed a cyclist who had recently passed through, biking the entire route specifically for his mental health.

Road trips, nature, accomplishment, and human connection — these elements create something powerful along the Mother Road.

Podkova, a preservationist at heart, also offered a thoughtful perspective on balancing old and new:

“How will we ever get 100-year-old gas stations in 100 years if we don’t have new ones now?”

It’s a perfect metaphor for places like Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket itself. The restaurant has deep roots on Route 66, survived a change in ownership right before COVID, and continues to draw both locals and travelers. The discussion even touched on the so-called “Guy Fieri curse” — the idea that national TV exposure can sometimes disrupt a restaurant’s local customer base — and how strong community support helps institutions endure.

The Invitation to Slow Down on the Mother Road

In an era of interstates and tight schedules, DuPage County’s message is refreshingly simple: pull over.

Whether you’re grabbing some delicious chicken at Dell Rhea Chicken Basket, walking the Santa Fe Trail along the river, filling up at The Duck Stop, or spending an afternoon at the museum, this stretch of Route 66 offers something increasingly rare — an authentic slice of Americana where history feels alive and welcoming.

The museum sells custom Route 66 postcards and stickers designed specifically for the exhibit (just $1.50 each), along with books like Images of America: Route 66 in Illinois and the ever-popular Illinois Haunted Route 66.

But more valuable than any souvenir is the chance to hear — and maybe share — your own story.

As Podkova put it while encouraging visitors: “Just stop on by. We’re a free museum. Great place to come in if you need to get out of the house or vehicle.”

DuPage County Historical Museum

Wheaton, Illinois

Free admission • Open 7 days a week

Click here for website

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive — documenting the people, places, and living history along the Mother Road, one county at a time.

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