Pier to Pier Podcast Cook County: Rory Perlow Pedals Forward - A Route 66 Journey of Resilience and Youth Mental Health Awareness

In a candid and inspiring conversation on the Pier to Pier Podcast, host Jason Spiess welcomed cyclist Rory Perlow, joined by special guest co-host Carl Santos. The discussion captured Perlow just days before he embarks on a solo, cross-country bicycle adventure along historic Route 66 — a 2,200–2,500 mile trek from Chicago to Santa Monica designed to challenge himself, honor personal loss, and raise funds and awareness for youth mental health.

Perlow, a 23-year-old from Highland Park/Deerfield, Illinois, explained that the idea crystallized about three months ago. Seeking to break from the conventional post-college path and focus on personal growth, he committed to this ambitious goal.

“I really wanted to take this summer to really do something not only challenging but as well fulfilling — some sort of accomplished goal that really only... it’s all up here,” he told Spiess and Santos.

From Wrestling Mat to Open Road

Perlow brings a competitive background to the ride. A former standout wrestler at Deerfield High School — where he was a state runner-up in the 132-pound class in 2021 and competed nationally — he also has deep roots in cycling. His mother is a professional cyclist, and he spent summers working at Deerfield Cyclery. Though he describes himself as a casual cyclist before this, the loss of two close friends last year prompted a profound shift in perspective.

“I saw how that changed me,” Perlow reflected. “I realized that all this time isn’t to work to live, rather it’s to live to live. Do what inspires you...”

He embraced the Japanese concept of misogi — a purifying, life-altering challenge — as the framework for his journey. Training with the Vision Quest team in Highland Park, he ramped up to 30–60 miles daily in just two-and-a-half to three months of serious preparation.

The Ride: Challenges, Scenery, and Optimism

Route 66 will take Perlow through eight states, starting from Chicago’s Navy Pier (a symbolic “pier-to-pier” connection to Santa Monica Pier). He plans to average about 30-50 miles per day, carrying 30–40+ pounds of gear, including camping equipment, spare bike parts, and streaming gear. Nights will often be spent at campsites and national forest preserves, with some stretches through remote desert areas and ghost towns.

He anticipates tough sections in Oklahoma, Texas, and southwest Missouri due to wind, and significant climbing around Flagstaff, Arizona (around 7,000 feet elevation). Yet Perlow remains optimistic about the changing scenery — from Illinois cornfields to the dramatic landscapes of the Southwest and California.

“There’s gonna be places where I’m in the middle of the desert... very excited for that part,” he shared.

The journey is far from solitary in spirit. Perlow will livestream the entire ride, allowing supporters to follow in real time and feel part of the experience. He emphasized the mental health component: even with strong family and friends, solo challenges can feel isolating.

“You’re still going to feel like you’re out there on your own,” he noted. The ride, dubbed Pedal Forward for Youth Mental Health, aims to show that struggle can coexist with meaning, gratitude, and connection.

Spiess, himself on a personal “Route 66 Reset” addressing mental health, cancer survivorship, and loss, connected deeply with Perlow’s mission. He offered practical support — sharing his card, personal cell number and committing to county-by-county coverage along the route — and highlighted the importance of seeking help beyond immediate networks. He also offered Perlow “geographical support” if needed since they will be a few counties apart during each other’s respective trip.

Raising Awareness and Funds

The centerpiece of Perlow’s effort is support for The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting emotional health and preventing suicide among teens and young adults. His goal: raise $45,000 over the roughly 45-day journey.

“I have a very strong emotion around expressing youth mental health,” Perlow said.

He hopes the ride inspires others to pursue their own challenges and speak openly about mental health.

“Being able to do what you set your mind to do” and building good habits are central to his message.

How to Follow and Support

Fans can find Rory on Instagram at @its.justrory (also referenced as “It’s Just Run” during the conversation). He will share livestream links, daily updates on Kick, TikTok and Instagram, and donation information. The Pier to Pier Podcast team planned to amplify these channels.

As Perlow prepares to push off from Navy Pier with family, friends, and well-wishers, his story embodies Route 66’s enduring Americana spirit — resilience, discovery, and forward momentum. In a world where grief can shrink horizons, Rory Perlow is expanding his, one pedal stroke at a time, while inviting others to pedal forward with him.

Safe travels, Rory. The road — and a community — are with you.

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