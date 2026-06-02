Pier to Pier Podcast Cook County: Jim Harris and Carl Santos from Harry Caray's at the Navy Pier

In a lively debut episode of the Pier to Pier Podcast, host Jason Spiess welcomed special guest co-host Carl Santos of the Santos Chronicles and special guest Jim Harris, Vice President of Tenant Partnerships at Navy Pier. The conversation, recorded live at Harry Caray’s Tavern, celebrated a significant milestone in Route 66 history: the official designation of Navy Pier as the new symbolic starting point of the Mother Road.

A Coast-to-Coast Connection

Jim Harris explained how the idea came together through a fortunate coincidence and strong partnerships. After connecting with the Jim Harris who manages Santa Monica Pier (the symbolic western terminus since 2009), the team saw an opportunity to create a true “Pier to Pier” experience. With the creative vision of Grant DePorter, CEO of the Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group, and support from city officials, Navy Pier unveiled its new Route 66 sign in late March.

“Official start still down on Michigan Avenue. But now we have a pier to pier connection. Two of the most iconic piers in America.” — Jim Harris

The new sign has already drawn international visitors, tour groups, and photo-seekers, reinforcing Route 66’s global appeal. Harris noted that nearly half of many Route 66 content creators’ audiences come from overseas, a testament to the road’s enduring international romance.

The Pier to Pier Podcast discussed how the new starting point improves the traveler experience, especially for families. Carl Santos shared his own family’s past trips, noting that the old Michigan Avenue start often meant a quick photo and immediate departure from the city. The Navy Pier location offers a more relaxed beginning with attractions nearby.

Jason Spiess emphasized the value of arriving a day early:

Enjoy the Ferris wheel (perfect for matching Santa Monica photos)

Take the Shoreline Architecture Boat Tour

Visit the Chicago Children’s Museum

Soak in the lakefront views before hitting the road

Take a little time to “to make sure you have all your t’s dotted and i’s crossed before hitting the road” 😊

This approach aligns with Route 66’s spirit as a journey, not just a drive — a place for family bonding, mental health resets, and embracing the weird and wacky Americana that defines the route.

Preserving the Past While Embracing Change

The conversation touched on the broader themes Route 66 represents: entrepreneurship, adaptation, and the tension between tradition and progress. Both Spiess and Harris acknowledged that while some traditionalists have voiced concerns about moving the symbolic start, the overall response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Harris, drawing from his background in retail and property management, reflected on change:

“Change isn’t necessarily bad… You can go fast and get there quicker, or you can go slow and take your time. Those are options.” - Harris said.

The episode highlighted how the Disney-Pixar movie Cars reintroduced Route 66 to new generations, much like the original song and TV series did in earlier eras.

The road continues to inspire, protected in part by the National Park Service, even as it evolves.

Ceremony Highlights & Local Flavor

The unveiling ceremony featured notable Chicago figures including:

Mayor Brandon Johnson

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias

Former Governor Pat Quinn

Cubs legends Ryan Dempster (who served as MC and delivered a legendary Harry Caray impression) and Ron Kittle

A memorable moment included former Bulls player Tom Dore, dressed as the Gemini Giant, adding a perfect touch of Route 66 whimsy to the event.

Jim Harris shared that his current favorite attraction on the route is the Gemini Giant, inspired by the ceremony. He hopes to one day make the full trip to meet his namesake in Santa Monica.

The episode wrapped with Jason Speiss presenting Jim Harris with custom swag, including a 3D-printed Route 66 keychain — one of the first of its kind.

This debut episode of the Pier to Pier Podcast successfully captured the heart of Route 66: a blend of nostalgia, new beginnings, family adventure, and American resilience. Navy Pier’s new role as the symbolic eastern gateway gives travelers a scenic, engaging place to begin their journey — bookending the experience with Santa Monica Pier on the West Coast.

As Jason Spiess, Jim Harris and Carl Santos all made clear: sometimes the best way to honor tradition is to create a better way forward.

Route 66 isn’t just a road. It’s a story — and the next chapter starts at the Pier.

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