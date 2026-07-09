Pier to Pier Podcast: Classic Cars, Joliet, Romeoville, Courtney's Mustang Dreams

The Pier to Pier Podcast is a daily 60-minute broadcast traveling pier-by-pier along historic Route 66, capturing the people, places, businesses, and stories that define America’s most iconic highway.

This Wednesday’s episode leaned into the show’s Classic Cars & Chrome theme, broadcasting live from the Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison County with some banter about several Will County stops and Mustang Dreams at the AAA Route 66 Road Fest.

Host Jason Spiess welcomed Jessica Anderson, the Eastern Ambassador for Route 66, for a live conversation from the press box at the Worldwide Technology Raceway, working back through Will County’s highlights on the way to Madison County.

Will County stops anchored much of the discussion for this segment. Anderson recalled the lighting of the giant guitar sign there this past January — a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd braving the cold alongside Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acts including Cheap Trick.

Romeoville is the home to the Beller Auto Museum, run by owner Jordan Beller. Jason noted that Beller has begun selling off pieces of his vintage Ford collection to help keep the museum running, a reminder — one he says he hears often along the route — that many of these small museums live and die with the one or two people who built them.

The conversation moved to Joliet next: the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (co-owned in part, Anderson noted, by Cheap Trick), the Rialto Theater, the old jail, and what Jason believes is the longest continuously running gas station on Route 66.

Food came up as its own subject entirely — Chicago’s Italian beef, hot dogs, and deep-dish pizza; Springfield’s horseshoe and pony shoe sandwiches; Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket in DuPage County; and Jason’s running bit about doing the “Americana tour” of a cup of coffee at places like the Waffle House, Denny’s, and McDonald’s. Plus the two discussed the many stops alongside Route 66 that consists of fair food, diner fare, and pieces of pie that become as important of a stop as the Blue Whale of Catoosa.

Jason also gave a quick nod to Grundy County, where all five of the scheduled interviews fell through — a common occurrence, he said, in media work — leaving an unplanned afternoon of state park time with his dog, Gouda, off leash along the river.

Courtney: 1965 Ford Mustang, AAA Route 66 Road Fest

At the AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Jason sat down with Courtney of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, owner of a diner-themed 1965 Ford Mustang — an inline-six, three-speed manual she calls a “Sunday driver” rather than a show car, though it’s since found its way into 10 to 12 car shows a year.

Courtney, 43, said the car connects back to her father, who owned a ‘66 Grand Prix when she was growing up and instilled an appreciation for older vehicles early. She bought her Mustang years after selling her first one to start a family, calling it something she’d wanted “since I was a little girl.”

The conversation turned to a broader trend in the classic car world: a coming wave of inherited vehicles from owners’ kids who, unlike their parents, often have little interest in keeping them — what Courtney and Jason discussed as a multi-billion-dollar generational wealth transfer already underway.

Tracy, Janine, and Debbie, traveling together from Ohio, got a shoutout this episode as this week’s featured Route 66 travelers.

Yee-Haw!

The Music

“Pier to Pier” — The Mother Roadies

“Living the Crude Life” — The Rest Stop Rebels

“California Dreamin’” — The Moody River Band

“Back to Route 66” — The Mother Roadies

“Back to the Ways” — The Moody River Band

“Highways of Ghosts” — The Mother Roadies

“Too Old To Party” — The Mother Roadies

“Railroad Revial” — The Mother Roadies

“Wings on the Water” — The Mother Roadies

“5000 Candles” — Alma Cook

“America the Beautiful” — Jason Spiess

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Friday — Family Fun Day

Saturday — Storytellers

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Regan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.