Pier to Pier Podcast: Cancer's Deep Impact & Mental Health on the Mother Road

Thursday belongs to the Route 66 Reset and Mental Wellness on the Pier to Pier Podcast, host Jason Spiess’s weekly check-in along the Mother Road. This episode opened with Spiess in full troubleshoot mode — a website glitch had derailed his morning before 5 a.m. — a fitting, unscripted cold open for a segment built around the idea that even the people documenting the good stuff on Route 66 have their own rough mornings.

Mellow Connor’s Miata Marathon

Connor Wilson — known online as Mellow Connor — joined the show fresh off a cross-country road trip that put a 1995 Mazda Miata through its paces well outside its comfort zone. Wilson explained the car started as a family project: a $2,000 Miata with a blown head gasket that he and his family opted to rebuild rather than scrap.

The restoration took him roughly 30 weeks, working largely without prior mechanical training, and once it ran again he decided to aim it at a part of the country he’d never seen — the American South.

Mellow Conner, 27, described a loosely planned, go-with-the-flow itinerary that repeatedly, almost accidentally, intersected with Route 66. His first encounter with the route came near San Jon in eastern New Mexico, where he’d pulled off Interstate 40 to sleep for the night — the Miata’s comfortable cruising speed of 55–60 mph made it a poor match for 70-80 mph interstate traffic.

The next morning he passed a faded, Route-66-marked old auto shop, checked his GPS, and realized he’d stumbled onto the historic alignment. From that point he began deliberately routing himself onto business-district loops and side roads paralleling I-40, riding the route from eastern New Mexico through to Kingman, Arizona, where his trip wrapped.

Spiess and Mellow Conner traded notes on the road’s pull on pop culture — Wilson credited the Pixar film Cars and Route 66-era songs and imagery with shaping his mental picture of the road long before he drove it — and on the coincidence of timing: Wilson’s trip landed during Route 66’s centennial year, and he noticed heavier-than-usual classic car traffic and roadside energy throughout New Mexico and Arizona.

Ribbons and Routes: Chris Comstock on Locks for the Lost

The second conversation turned considerably more personal. Chris Comstock, calling in from western New York near the Finger Lakes region, walked Spiess through the origin of Ribbons and Routes, a nonprofit he co-founded with two friends after each had lost someone to cancer.

The idea started as a planned July road trip — Chicago to Santa Monica and back — timed to Route 66’s centennial and undertaken in an old vehicle that had belonged to a loved one lost to the disease. Public interest in the trip, Comstock said, quickly turned it from a personal drive into an organized effort to support people affected by cancer, whether as patients, survivors, or grieving family.

The group’s first project, Locks for the Lost, is a seven-foot-tall, twelve-foot-wide cancer-ribbon monument built from rebar and installed at the road’s approximate halfway point in Adrian, Texas. The monument sits on the property of Dream Maker Station, a gift shop across the road from the Route 66 Midpoint marker; Comstock noted the shop’s connection to Route 66 lore runs deeper than geography — a since-passed diner owner at the site is widely believed to have been part of the inspiration behind the character Flo in Cars.

The shop’s current owners, Kelly and Jason Snyder, agreed to host the monument after Comstock’s group shared their project and their existing YouTube documentation of the build. Travelers can purchase a lock on-site for a suggested donation (Comstock estimated $5–15) or bring their own, writing names, dates, or messages before attaching it to the structure — Comstock was careful to note the project isn’t a fundraising mechanism so much as a shared memorial space, open to anyone regardless of donation.

The conversation moved into deeply personal territory when Spiess shared that his own mother died of pancreatic cancer at 52 — diagnosed with three months to live, she lived nearly a year longer — and that he later spent six years being told a real symptom was hemorrhoids before being correctly diagnosed with stage four colon cancer; he’s now been cancer-free for six years.

Comstock, in turn, described the truck he’s driving on this year’s Ribbons and Routes trip: a 1994 Ford F-150 that belonged to his grandfather, who died of undiagnosed cancer just six months after buying it. The truck sat in a barn for two decades before Comstock restored it and gave it to his mother as a Christmas gift in 2018; when his parents relocated to Florida this past winter, the truck came back to him for this year’s run.

Comstock plans to add a lock at the Adrian monument in his grandfather’s memory, with the hope that his own daughters — 13 and 14 — will one day be able to visit the marker and find a tangible connection to a great-grandfather they never met. He also spoke about his grandmother, a bone marrow and breast cancer survivor now in remission, and the idea of placing a lock honoring her survival alongside one memorializing her late husband.

Big Mike had a great time meeting our new Route 66 friends, Reese and Sharon, from the Netherlands during their visit to Seligman, Arizona.

Yee-Haw!

Music on the Pier to Pier Podcast and Route 66 Americana Archive

Her Route 66 Reset - The Mother Roadies

Broadway - Moody River Band

Turquoise & Blue - The Mother Roadies

Born To Remember - The Mother Roadies

Fifteen Minutes - Exit 66

Three Weeks of Otter Joy - Jason Spiess

First Sip of You - The Roadside Rebels

Break the Scroll - The Mother Roadies

Winds of Mind - Exit 66

The Alter of Me - The Mother Roadies

Back to the Mountain - Jason Spiess

America the Beautiful - The Mother Roadies

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Friendly Friday

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.